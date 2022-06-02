Munster's O'Mahony and Coombes return for URC quarter-final tie with Ulster

PETER O’MAHONY AND Gavin Coombes are back in the Munster team to face Ulster in Friday’s URC quarter-final.

Kingspan Stadium hosts the last-eight tie tomorrow evening (7.35pm, live on Premier Sports 2, TG4), and the visitors make four changes to the side that lost out to Leinster a fortnight ago.

O’Mahony returns to captain the side, while Coombes makes his first appearance since picking up an ankle injury in April.

Damian de Allende and Stephen Archer also come into the starting XV, with tighthead prop Archer set to become the province’s second most-capped player on the night.

Jack O’Donoghue, meanwhile, is missing due to a back strain.

Munster team v Ulster

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Damian de Allende

11. Keith Earls

10. Joey Carbery

9. Conor Murray

1. Josh Wycherley

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Alex Kendellen

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. John Ryan

19. Jason Jenkins

20. Thomas Ahern

21. Craig Casey

22. Ben Healy

23. Chris Cloete

