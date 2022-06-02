Membership : Access or Sign Up
Munster's O'Mahony and Coombes return for URC quarter-final tie with Ulster

The provinces meet at Kingspan Stadium tomorrow evening.

By The42 Team Thursday 2 Jun 2022, 12:53 PM
Munster captain Peter O'Mahony.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

PETER O’MAHONY AND Gavin Coombes are back in the Munster team to face Ulster in Friday’s URC quarter-final.  

Kingspan Stadium hosts the last-eight tie tomorrow evening (7.35pm, live on Premier Sports 2, TG4), and the visitors make four changes to the side that lost out to Leinster a fortnight ago. 

O’Mahony returns to captain the side, while Coombes makes his first appearance since picking up an ankle injury in April. 

Damian de Allende and Stephen Archer also come into the starting XV, with tighthead prop Archer set to become the province’s second most-capped player on the night. 

Jack O’Donoghue, meanwhile, is missing due to a back strain.

Munster team v Ulster

15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Damian de Allende
11. Keith Earls
10. Joey Carbery
9. Conor Murray

1. Josh Wycherley
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Fineen Wycherley
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Alex Kendellen
8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements

16. Diarmuid Barron
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. John Ryan
19. Jason Jenkins
20. Thomas Ahern
21. Craig Casey
22. Ben Healy
23. Chris Cloete

