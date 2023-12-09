Advertisement
Billy Stickland/INPHO
LIVE BLOG

LIVE: Munster v Bayonne, Champions Cup

Join us for live updates from Thomond Park (kick-off 5:30pm).
19 minutes ago

1 minute ago 4:49PM

There won’t be too many heading for a coffee or a pint at half-time today.

The weather in Limerick is windy but, crucially for the way Munster will look to play, dry.

11 minutes ago 4:39PM

Hello everyone and welcome to The 42′s live coverage of Munster’s Champions Cup opener against Bayonne at Thomond Park.

Graham Rowntree’s side will be hoping to begin their campaign with a bang against a travelling side whose priorities may remain in France, where they currently sit 12th in the Top 14.

Munster’s aim in this pool stage will be not only to progress, but to seal home advantage to the longest extent possible in the knockouts.

Still, there’s a job to be done against Bayonne in Limerick today and with several key players missing, it could yet prove a sticky evening for the southern province.

Graham Rowntree arrives

Gavan Casey with you here and, if you’re not at Thomond and you can’t make a telly, I’ll have updates for you here.

There’ll be notifications for tries and at full-time, just in case you’re especially occupied today.

We’ll be kicking off in just under an hour.

Author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie
