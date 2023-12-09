LIVE: Munster v Bayonne, Champions Cup

There won’t be too many heading for a coffee or a pint at half-time today.
We are delighted to welcome Keith Earls & Andrew Conway to Thomond Park as guests of honour today ❤️— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) December 9, 2023
They will be on the pitch at half time & supporters can thank them for their fantastic contributions to Munster and Irish rugby 👏#MUNvBAY kicks off at 5.30pm.#SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/GTbfv22H6z
The weather in Limerick is windy but, crucially for the way Munster will look to play, dry.
Hello everyone and welcome to The 42′s live coverage of Munster’s Champions Cup opener against Bayonne at Thomond Park.
Graham Rowntree’s side will be hoping to begin their campaign with a bang against a travelling side whose priorities may remain in France, where they currently sit 12th in the Top 14.
Munster’s aim in this pool stage will be not only to progress, but to seal home advantage to the longest extent possible in the knockouts.
Still, there’s a job to be done against Bayonne in Limerick today and with several key players missing, it could yet prove a sticky evening for the southern province.
Gavan Casey with you here and, if you’re not at Thomond and you can’t make a telly, I’ll have updates for you here.
There’ll be notifications for tries and at full-time, just in case you’re especially occupied today.
We’ll be kicking off in just under an hour.