LIVE: Munster v Bayonne, Champions Cup

Graham Rowntree’s side will be hoping to begin their campaign with a bang against a travelling side whose priorities may remain in France, where they currently sit 12th in the Top 14.

Munster’s aim in this pool stage will be not only to progress, but to seal home advantage to the longest extent possible in the knockouts.

Still, there’s a job to be done against Bayonne in Limerick today and with several key players missing, it could yet prove a sticky evening for the southern province.

