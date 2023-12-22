Edogbo and Zebo start for Munster, while Leinster name Harry Byrne at 10 for Christmas derby

HOSTS MUNSTER HAVE made four personnel changes and one positional switch for their interpro with Leinster at Thomond Park, while the visitors have called Harry Byrne back into a strong side for the St Stephen’s Day fixture [7:35pm: RTÉ Two, RTÉ Player, Premier Sports 2].

The IRFU’s player-welfare guidelines dictate that Munster will be without Tadhg Beirne and Conor Murray, who have each featured in all five games for the province since returning from the World Cup at which they also played in all five of Ireland’s games.

In Beirne’s place, academy lock Edwin Edogbo returns from injury to make his seventh start of the campaign, while Paddy Patterson replaces Murray on the Munster bench.

Diarmuid Barron takes over the captaincy at hooker, with tighthead Oli Jager making his first start for the southern province and Dave Kilcoyne named to start for the first time this season.

Simon Zebo comes into the side at fullback for his second appearance of the term with Shane Daly moving onto the left wing.

Munster are otherwise unchanged from last Sunday’s defeat to Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup, with Craig Casey and Jack Crowley against starting at half-back.

In a mixed team, Leinster have called upon Harry Byrne at out-half upon his return from a head injury, with Ciarán Frawley shifting to inside centre.

Leo Cullen has consequently named a six-two split on the bench, with Will Connors the spare forward and only the returning Luke McGrath and Liam Turner covering the backs.

Garry Ringrose captains a side which contains seven starters from the Leinster team that edged out Munster at the Aviva Stadium last month.

Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Michael Ala’alatoa make up the front row, with Ross Molony and Joe McCarthy named at lock.

Max Deegan, Scott Penny and Jack Conan complete the pack while Jamison Gibson-Park continues behind them.

Rob Russell earns a start on the left wing in a back three which also includes Hugo Keenan and Jordan Larmour.

James Ryan, Josh van der Flier and Robbie Henshaw are among the notable names not involved, but Ireland teammate Dan Sheehan backs up Kelleher at hooker while Ryan Baird will also bring some bang off the bench.

Munster

15. Simon Zebo

14. Calvin Nash

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Shane Daly

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Diarmuid Barron (Captain)

3. Oli Jager

4. Edwin Edogbo

5. Gavin Coombes

6. Tom Ahern

7. John Hodnett

8. Jack O’Donoghue

Replacements:

16. Eoghan Clarke

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. Stephen Archer

19. Brian Gleeson

20. Alex Kendellen

21. Paddy Patterson

22. Tony Butler

23. Seán O’Brien

Leinster

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose (Captain)

12. Ciarán Frawley

11. Rob Russell

10. Harry Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. Ross Molony

5. Joe McCarthy

6. Max Deegan

7. Scott Penny

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Ed Byrne

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. Jason Jenkins

20. Ryan Baird

21. Luke McGrath

22. Liam Turner

23. Will Connors

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)