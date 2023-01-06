Liam Coombes strikes late as Munster earn impressive bonus-point victory over Lions

Munster 33

Emirates Lions 3

A WONDERFUL INDIVIDUAL try by Liam Coombes put the cherry on top of a fine Munster victory as Graham Rowntree’s side blew away an honest challenge by the Emirates Lions to climb into the United Rugby Championship playoff spots.

Coombes’ electrifying effort in the dying minutes sealed a bonus-point victory for the southern province, who beat not only the Lions but the elements in producing a polished performance against game opposition.

The weather in Cork this evening was pestilential. The rain blew in horizontally from The Well End of Musgrave Park from an hour before kick-off until the final quarter. But it ruined nothing.

A sold-out crowd of just over 8,000 at Musgrave Park seemed to take with them a pep in their step from their side’s dramatic turnaround in Belfast just five days ago. Many brought waterproof gear but there was simply no fast enough way into the ground to avoid getting drenched. It added to the kind of guttural atmosphere in the stands as a pivotal league game visited Leeside.

This became a battle between the Lions’ scrum and Munster’s… well, everything else. The hosts proved vastly superior overall, showing further evidence of their attacking progression even with a bar of soap for a ball.

Home tries by Scott Buckley (twice), Jack O’Donoghue, Paddy Patterson and the flying Coombes earned Munster five crucial points in the URC table: the southern province have temporarily moved into fifth ahead of their playoff-chasing rivals’ weekend fixtures. The Lions, who beat Munster on a Johannesburg scorcher last season in the sides’ only other previous meeting, fought valiantly even when the result was beyond them but were unable to prevent Munster from taking the maximum haul.

An early injury blow for the just-fit-again Diarmuid Barron dampened spirits slightly. He was replaced at hooker by Scott Buckley on the four-minute mark, moments before visiting 10 Jordan Hendrikse booted the Lions into the lead from 40-odd yards with the rapids at his back.

But Munster struck back in kind: Healy prodded them into the Lions’ five with a penalty. Replacement Buckley nailed his dart to Alex Kendellen at the front of the lineout — no mean feat in the conditions — and dotted down at the back of the maul with an extra shove delivered by a few of Munster’s backs.

Ben Healy’s conversion fell foul of the wind and rain, but so too did Hendrikse’s restart which almost ended up on the Pearse Road.

But the Lions have won their last four outside of South Africa — including away to Ospreys, Cardiff and Edinburgh already this season — and they didn’t take long to find their gear.

Their scrum made serious inroads towards the end of the first quarter, holding Munster hostage to their line and to the patience of referee Hollie Davidson.

Advertisement

During the third five-metre scrum of a sustained assault, the home pack held firm and fantastic Munster defence forced the Lions back to the 22′. Ivan van Rooyen’s men swung left to Edwill van der Merwe but his progress was halted when the Lions were pinged for going off their feet on their own ball. Cue elation in the stands.

In this brilliantly back-and-forth first half, an ensuing spell of Munster pressure was initially thwarted as the Lions did a ‘Munster vs Chabal 2006′ on Gavin Coombes, driving him out of their 22′. But an incisive pick-and-go by skipper Jack O’Donoghue on the opposite side sparked Munster’s second try. He fed scrum-half Paddy Patterson who was held short, but O’Donoghue himself buried over a couple of phases later to punctuate his own strong work.

Healy split the posts with his conversion from the right-hand touchline and Munster led 12-3 with an elemental disadvantage.

Less ideal, however, was that they were forced into a second substitution just after the half-hour mark: loosehead Josh Wycherley, seemingly carrying some sort of abdominal complaint, was replaced by Dave Kilcoyne.

Last week’s player of the match Jack Crowley sat out tonight’s encounter. He was the first to take his seat in the players’ section of the main stand prior to kick-off but there was a steward’s inquiry — quite literally — into his identity before he could get comfortable. Crowley politely explained that he was a player. He didn’t have the wristband to prove it but a couple of selfie-hunters seemed to do the trick.

In his place at out-half was Healy, who confirmed midweek that he’s off to Edinburgh next season but, in the same statement, said he would do everything in his power for Munster to help Munster to succeed before he goes. It was illustrated not only in his performance but in his demeanour: As the clock ticked towards half-time and Munster just about held their own in a midfield scrum, Healy sprinted from his spot in the defensive line to join his forwards before a reset, offering every one of them a slap on the back and encouragement which beat even the incessant rattle of rain for volume.

His side took a nine-point advantage into the sheds and would return with the wind at their backs.

It was the Lions who first made noise in the second half, however. Morne van den Berg made a burst and, for a moment, seemed home and hosed only for the influential O’Donoghue to force the scrum-half into a spillage as he chased him into the Munster 22′.

John Hodnett carried powerfully throughout and he slalomed into the Lions’ 22′ shortly afterwards. From there, carries by Malakai Fekitoa and a couple of forwards took Munster under the sticks but the Lions did brilliantly to hold up Kendellen and avoid conceding a third try.

Munster built again from the ensuing goal-line drop-out and wonderful link-up play between Hodnett, O’Donoghue and Paddy Patterson took them back to within inches of the line. They were pinged for holding on, however, as the Johannesburg side again defended their den.

Red waves continued to crash upon South African shores, though, and in the end, Munster’s third try was fairly straightforward. After Rory Scannell’s wonderfully floated pass to Liam Coombes gave the hosts another platform on the Lions’ 22′, Paddy Patterson sniped and waltzed one to the house, with Healy extending the lead to 19-3 from under the sticks.

Munster had just under half an hour to find a bonus-point score and the Lions were beginning to struggle for exit routes in the conditions.

Meanwhile, home favourite Pa Campbell was introduced at fullback for Mike Haley and the starting full-back received a rapturous beckoning in out of the rain, a moment’s appreciation from the Cork audience for his career-best form this season.

Exclusive

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December Become a Member

The Lions had far from given up even at 16 points down. A huge defensive set in midfield forced a turnover and Van der Merwe took some stopping down the left wing. On the next phase in-field, however, Kendellen drove a dagger into Lions hearts as he picked the perfect body position and won a jackal penalty which was cheered like a try.

The rain became less determined heading into the final quarter, coinciding with the first real lull in proceedings beneath it.

On the other side of it, the Lions won another scrum penalty and attacked from a lineout on the 22′ but spilled the ball forward off first phase. At that point, Van Rooyen’s men could have been forgiven for heading for their hotel but, trailing Munster by three points in the URC table with a game in hand, it was paramount that they denied the home side a try-scoring bonus point at the very least.

A huge penalty turnover by Dan Goggin in Lions’ territory on 72 minutes afforded Munster a five-metre lineout but expectation turned to exhalation in the stands when Buckley’s lineout to the middle sneaked astray.

Then came a collective inhalation as Liam Coombes retreated to collect a Lions clearance kick between the visitors’ 22′ and 10-metre line and swiveled back in-field. The 25-year-old Skibb man broke the line and bounced one defender, bursting diagonally from right to left past flailing arms and ailing chests before bringing the house down at Musgrave Park as he dove over for Munster’s bonus-point score.

Healy duly converted, and he did so again when Buckley piled over for a fifth, and his second, to drop the mic after a dominant display by the home side.

Scorers for Munster:

Tries: Scott Buckley (2), Jack O’Donoghue, Paddy Patterson, Liam Coombes,

Pens:

Cons: Ben Healy (4/5)

Scorers for Emirates Lions:

Tries:

Pens: Jordan Hendrikse (1/1)

Cons:

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Liam Coombes

13. Malakai Fekitoa

12. Rory Scannell

11. Shane Daly

10. Ben Healy

9. Paddy Patterson

1. Josh Wycherley

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. Roman Salanoa

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Gavin Coombes

6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)

7. John Hodnett

8. Alex Kendellen

Replacements:

16. Scott Buckley

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Stephen Archer

19. Cian Hurley

20. Jack O’Sullivan

21. Conor Murray

22. Dan Goggin

23. Patrick Campbell

Emirates Lions:

15. Quan Horn

14. Stean Pienaar

13. Henco van Wyk

12. Marius Louw (Captain),

11. Edwill van der Merwe

10. Jordan Hendrikse

9. Morne van den Berg

1. JP Smith

2. PJ Botha

3. Asenathi Ntlabakanye

4. Ruan Venter

5. Darrien Landsberg

6. Jarod Cairns

7. Emile van Heerden

8. Emmanuel Tshituka

Replacements:

16. Michael van Vuuren

17. Morgan Naude

18. Ruan Smith

19. Willem Alberts

20. Sibusiso Sangweni

21. Andre Warner

22. Gianni Lombard

23. Manuel Rass

Match Officials

Referee: Hollie Davidson

AR 1: Andrew Cole

AR 2: Sam Holt

TMO: Sam Grove-White

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.