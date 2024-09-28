Munster's rejigged backline adds intrigue to Zebre trip

INJURIES PROBLEMS PILED up for Munster last season and just one week into the new URC campaign, Graham Rowntree already finds himself having to juggle his resources for today’s trip to face Zebre Parma [KO 3pm, RTÉ/Premier Sports/URC TV].

With Billy Burns out after injuring his shoulder in last weekend’s defeat of Connacht, Tony Butler starts in the Munster 10 jersey for just the fourth time in his young career. When he looks over his shoulder in the Stadio Lanfranchi, he’ll find a reshuffled Munster backline.

The absence of injured Alex Nankivell is a blow, with the skillful centre probably Munster’s most impactful player last weekend. With Nankivell out, Shane Daly shifts from wing to centre. Daly played at outside centre during his days with Presentation Brothers College and the Ireland U20s, and while he found himself back in the 13 shirt during Munster’s pre-season, today marks his first competitive start in the position since a November 2018 clash with the Cheetahs.

A reliable, hard-working presence on the wing – starting every URC game last season – Daly doesn’t quite possess the top-end speed to burn defenders out wide but his varied skill set could transfer nicely to Munster’s midfield. He partners new signing Tom Farrell, who had a solid outing on debut against his old team, Connacht, the highlight being an audacious over the head offload to Craig Casey.

Yet Butler is the most intriguing selection given his limited time in the saddle up to this point. The 22-year-old was a promising underage hurler with Clare, representing the Banner at minor level, before turning his focus solely to rugby.

Butler starts at 10 for Munster in Italy. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Having made eight appearances last season, Butler moved up to a senior contract for the first time this year and now gets a golden opportunity to demonstrate his qualities before Ireland out-half Jack Crowley returns to action. Butler has a good passing game and kicked two pressure penalties to seal victory against Connacht, but Rowntree was to quick to highlight the work needed on the defensive side of his game.

Rowntree will also have been closely watching how Butler has prepared for today’s game. ‘Leading the week’ is a big part of an out-half’s job and remains a relatively new experience for Butler at this level.

Yet this is a game where Munster should be on the front foot throughout, with Jean Kleyn, Oli Jager and Gavin Coombes – who makes his 100th apperance for Munster – all capable of dominating their hosts.

For Zebre, it’s still early days under their new head coach, Massimo Brunello. Brunello joined the club this summer after four years with the Italy U20s, where he steered the team to historic wins against England, France and South Africa.

Zebre only won one game last season, and having watched his team lose 22-17 at Cardiff last week, Brunello admitted it will take time for the players to build confidence in the style of play he’s looking to introduce.

The Italian side can be dangerous on counter-attack but this week, they will focus on being more ruthless on both sides of the ball in an effort to make life difficult for their visitors, who should be aiming for a bonus-point win.

“They’re a proud team,” said Munster forwards coach, Andi Kyriacou.

“At home, we saw the stat last season, how hard they come out against teams early in the season. We understand the challenge that’s ahead of us.

“They’re quick, they’re a little less structured than you might be used to when you’re playing Irish or Scottish teams. They can throw the ball around, they play well with their kicking game, their back three are electric and take opportunities off turnover ball, and if we’re being loose with the ball then they’ll capitalise.

“We have to be really strict in the way we’re trying to play the game, respect the ball, and bring huge physicality for the 80 minutes because they don’t go away, as we saw with Cardiff at the weekend.

“They’re always fighting and always fighting to stay with you, stay in touching distance, and if you give them an opportunity to strike, they’ll take it. We’ve got to be bang on it for 80 minutes.”

ZEBRE PARMA: Geronimo Prisciantelli; Jacopo Trulla, Giulio Bertaccini, Luca Morisi, Simone Gesi; Giovanni Montemauri, Alessandro Fusco; Danilo Fischetti (capt), Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, Matteo Nocera; Matteo Canali, Leonard Krumov; Davide Ruggeri, Samuele Locatelli, Giovanni Licata.

Replacements: Giampietro Ribaldi, Luca Rizzoli, Juan Pitinari, Andrea Zambonin, Giacomo Ferrari, Patricio Baronio, Scott Gregory, Giacomo Da Re.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Shane Daly, Tom Farrell, Thaakir Abrahams; Tony Butler, Craig Casey; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron (capt), Oli Jager; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Ruadhán Quinn, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Jack Daly, Jack O’Donoghue, Conor Murray, Bryan Fitzgerald, Shay McCarthy.

Referee: Hollie Davidson (SRU)