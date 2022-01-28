Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 28 January 2022
Advertisement

Flannery handed first start at 10 and Kleyn hits 100 caps as Munster name team to play Zebre

Head coach Johann van Graan has made 11 changes to the team that beat Wasps on Sunday.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 28 Jan 2022, 12:17 PM
1 hour ago 4,030 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5667016
Jake Flannery will make his first start at out-half Munster.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Jake Flannery will make his first start at out-half Munster.
Jake Flannery will make his first start at out-half Munster.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

JEAN KLEYN WILL win his 100th cap for Munster this weekend, having been named in the team set to take on Zebre in Italy on Saturday [KO 5pm, RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 2]. 

Having signed from the Stormers in 2016, Kleyn is in his sixth season with the province and recently signed a two-year contract extension. The 28-year-old becomes the 12th member of the current squad to reach the 100-cap landmark.

He’s one of just four players to keep their place following Sunday’s Champions Cup win over Wasps, with head coach Johann van Graan making 11 changes to his starting team, as Munster head into the game without the services of their Ireland internationals, who are currently in Portugal on a pre-Six Nations warm weather training camp.

Jack O’Donoghue captains the side, while Jake Flannery makes his first start at out-half. The 22-year-old has made four senior Munster appearances to date, and started at fullback against Benetton last March.

Matt Gallagher starts at fullback, with Calvin Nash – who makes a first apperance since September having recovered from an ankle injury – and Shane Daly on the wings.

Dan Goggin and Liam Coombes are named at centre, while Neil Cronin partners Flannery in the half-backs.

In the pack, Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Keynan Knox start in the front row, while Kleyn lines up alongside Fineen Wycherley in the second row.

O’Donoghue captains the team from blindside, with John Hodnett and Jack O’Sullivan completing the back row.

Academy trio Scott Buckley, Alex Kendellen and Paddy Patterson are all named on the bench.

Munster:

15. Matt Gallagher

14. Calvin Nash

13. Liam Coombes

12. Dan Goggin

11. Shane Daly

10. Jake Flannery

9. Neil Cronin

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. Keynan Knox

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)

7. John Hodnett

8. Jack O’Sullivan.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Replacements:

16. Scott Buckley

17. Josh Wycherley

18. Roman Salanoa

19. Thomas Ahern

20. Alex Kendellen

21. Paddy Patterson

22. Jack Crowley

23. Chris Farrell


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella, and Gavan Casey glance ahead to the Six Nations, chat about the Irish provinces’ progress in Europe, then discuss the latest off-the-pitch drama in Welsh rugby.

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie