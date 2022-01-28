Flannery handed first start at 10 and Kleyn hits 100 caps as Munster name team to play Zebre

Jake Flannery will make his first start at out-half Munster.

Jake Flannery will make his first start at out-half Munster.

JEAN KLEYN WILL win his 100th cap for Munster this weekend, having been named in the team set to take on Zebre in Italy on Saturday [KO 5pm, RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 2].

Having signed from the Stormers in 2016, Kleyn is in his sixth season with the province and recently signed a two-year contract extension. The 28-year-old becomes the 12th member of the current squad to reach the 100-cap landmark.

He’s one of just four players to keep their place following Sunday’s Champions Cup win over Wasps, with head coach Johann van Graan making 11 changes to his starting team, as Munster head into the game without the services of their Ireland internationals, who are currently in Portugal on a pre-Six Nations warm weather training camp.

Jack O’Donoghue captains the side, while Jake Flannery makes his first start at out-half. The 22-year-old has made four senior Munster appearances to date, and started at fullback against Benetton last March.

📢 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT | The Munster side to face Zebre in the #URC tomorrow evening has been named.



7 of the 19 Munster players who were in AIL action for their clubs last week are included with Jake Flannery starting at 10 for the 1st time.



Full details ⤵️#ZEBvMUN #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) January 28, 2022

Matt Gallagher starts at fullback, with Calvin Nash – who makes a first apperance since September having recovered from an ankle injury – and Shane Daly on the wings.

Dan Goggin and Liam Coombes are named at centre, while Neil Cronin partners Flannery in the half-backs.

In the pack, Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Keynan Knox start in the front row, while Kleyn lines up alongside Fineen Wycherley in the second row.

O’Donoghue captains the team from blindside, with John Hodnett and Jack O’Sullivan completing the back row.

Academy trio Scott Buckley, Alex Kendellen and Paddy Patterson are all named on the bench.

Munster:

15. Matt Gallagher

14. Calvin Nash

13. Liam Coombes

12. Dan Goggin

11. Shane Daly

10. Jake Flannery

9. Neil Cronin

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. Keynan Knox

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)

7. John Hodnett

8. Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements:

16. Scott Buckley

17. Josh Wycherley

18. Roman Salanoa

19. Thomas Ahern

20. Alex Kendellen

21. Paddy Patterson

22. Jack Crowley

23. Chris Farrell

