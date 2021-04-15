Munster's JJ Hanrahan lands Pro14 Try of the Season award

JJ Hanrahan scores for Munster against Cardiff Blues. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

JJ HANRAHAN’S SCORE against Cardiff Blues last October has earned the Munster man the Eir Sport Try of the Season award for the 2020-21 Guinness Pro14 campaign.

In the 67th minute of a 38-27 win for Munster at Thomond Park, Hanrahan was central to a brilliant passage of play that also involved Craig Casey, Rhys Marshall, Damian de Allende, Darren Sweetnam and Rory Scannell.

The Clermont-bound playmaker’s try was given the nod for the award by an Eir Sport panel comprising ex-Ireland stars Tommy Bowe, Peter Stringer and Gordon D’Arcy.

As noted by a Pro14 press release issued this afternoon: “All 12 clubs who competed in the 2020/21 Guinness Pro14 campaign submitted their team’s Try of the Season for the panel of former internationals to consider and, ultimately, it was the mix of skill and team play that earned the award for Hanrahan’s score.”