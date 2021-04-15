BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 15 April 2021
Munster's JJ Hanrahan lands Pro14 Try of the Season award

The Clermont-bound playmaker scored a superb try in his side’s win against Cardiff Blues last October.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 15 Apr 2021, 6:23 PM
1 hour ago
jj-hanrahan-scores-a-try JJ Hanrahan scores for Munster against Cardiff Blues. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

JJ HANRAHAN’S SCORE against Cardiff Blues last October has earned the Munster man the Eir Sport Try of the Season award for the 2020-21 Guinness Pro14 campaign.

In the 67th minute of a 38-27 win for Munster at Thomond Park, Hanrahan was central to a brilliant passage of play that also involved Craig Casey, Rhys Marshall, Damian de Allende, Darren Sweetnam and Rory Scannell.

The Clermont-bound playmaker’s try was given the nod for the award by an Eir Sport panel comprising ex-Ireland stars Tommy Bowe, Peter Stringer and Gordon D’Arcy.

As noted by a Pro14 press release issued this afternoon: “All 12 clubs who competed in the 2020/21 Guinness Pro14 campaign submitted their team’s Try of the Season for the panel of former internationals to consider and, ultimately, it was the mix of skill and team play that earned the award for Hanrahan’s score.”

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

