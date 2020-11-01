Munster's young guns keen to prove they belong as road test awaits

TWELVE GAMES PLAYED, 11 wins chalked up on the board for the Irish provinces so far in this season’s Pro14.

If this suggests it is all getting a wee bit too predictable – dare we say boring – then cast your mind back to Munster’s opening couple of matches, the last-gasp comebacks, the nail-biting finales against Scarlets and Edinburgh.

Still think this competition is tedious? Well, think back to Monday night and the offloading exhibition delivered by Munster against Cardiff.

We could do with a bit more of that today (against Dragons, Kick-Off 2pm, Live TG4, Eir Sport) but even if it does not come, it will still be intriguing to see how these young Munster players perform without the club’s big hitters.

Once, when Conor Murray was away, it was a case of getting down on your knees to pray for his replacement.

Well, not anymore. Craig Casey looks the business from his outings so far this season while Gavin Coombes is also shaping up to be a future star.

“The Leinster Academy is the envy of Europe the way they’re producing players, but Munster have started to produce a good number of their own recently,” said Munster legend, John Hayes, last week. “It’s starting to happen for us – so we just need to give them a bit of game-time. These fellahs know what it takes; they have the attitude and they want to do it. The players are there, they just need the opportunity.”

To be fair, Johann van Graan is affording them that chance. Road trips are often trickier tests than games at home but if Casey, Coombes and the young prop, Josh Wycherley, deliver again today then it won’t just be the Pro14 that we’ll be seeking to see these guys tested in – but Europe.

For Dragons, there are a number of interesting angles to look at. First, the performance of Josh Lewis – normally an out-half but shifted today to full-back – is worth keeping an eye on, especially as it is the 28-year-old’s first start in 18 months following a knee injury.

Another returnee from knee trouble is Jordan Williams while former Wales and Lions centre Jamie Roberts hardly needs much of an introduction. While it will be fascinating to see how his battle with Damian DeAllende unfolds, it’ll also be worth taking an interest in Ben Carter, a 19-year-old second row, who is in line to make his debut off the bench.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Gordon Ross is the man in charge of the Dragons today as director of rugby Dean Ryan has to self-isolate after a member of the club tested positive for coronavirus.

Munster

15. Matt Gallagher

14. Calvin Nash

13. Rory Scannell

12. Damian de Allende

11. Darren Sweetnam

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Craig Casey

1. Josh Wycherley

2. Kevin O’Byrne

3. Keynan Knox

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland (captain)

6. Jack O’Donoghue

7. Chris Cloete

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. James Cronin

18. Stephen Archer

19. Thomas Ahern

20. Tommy O’Donnell

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Jake Flannery

23. Jack O’Sullivan.

Dragons: J Lewis; O Jenkins, A Warren, J Roberts, A Hewitt; S Davies, R Williams (captain); B Harris, R Hibbard, L Fairbrother, J Davies, M Screech, B Fry, H Keddie, O Griffiths.

Replacements: E Shipp, C Maguire, A Jarvis, B Carter, T Basham, T Knoyle, J Dixon, D Howells.