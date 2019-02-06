This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Murray double sees Brighton overcome West Brom to reach FA Cup fifth round

Wes Hoolahan’s free-kick helped create a bizarre opener for West Brom.

By AFP Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 11:47 PM
Murray fires in his second.
Image: Nick Potts
Murray fires in his second.
Image: Nick Potts

GLENN MURRAY BLASTED Brighton into the FA Cup fifth round as the veteran striker’s extra-time double sealed a 3-1 win at West Bromwich Albion.

Murray came off the bench to lift Brighton past their Championship opponents in a dramatic fourth round replay at the Hawthorns.

Kyle Bartley’s late goal, when the defender hooked in from an acute angle, had put West Brom on course for a victory over their Premier League opponents. But Brighton’s Florin Andone levelled with eight minutes left having escaped a first-half red card following an elbow on Sam Field.

Murray took centre stage after that to earn Brighton a home tie against second tier Derby next week.

Only 8,645 fans braved a cold night in the Midlands, but the stay-aways missed an entertaining clash despite both managers making several changes.

The first flash-point came in the 31st minute. Andone and Field tussled for a bouncing ball in the centre circle before Andone planted an elbow into Field’s face.

It was missed by referee Paul Tierney and Andone twice went close to opening the scoring soon after.

First, Jonathan Bond saved low from Viktor Gyokeres and Andone’s deflected follow-up flew over.  From the resulting corner, Leon Balogun crashed a header against the bar.

Brighton kept pressing and Andone dragged inches wide after being sent through by Anthony Knockaert eight minutes before the break.

West Bromwich Albion v Brighton and Hove Albion - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Replay - The Hawthorns Wes Hoolahan battling for the ball against Brighton. Source: Aaron Chown

Against the run of play, West Brom went ahead with 13 minutes left.

It was a strange goal as Bartley tapped in while most of his body was behind the post after Balogun thought Wes Hoolahan’s free-kick was dropping wide.

Rayhaan Tulloch should have made it 2-0 but planted a free header wide from six yards.

The Baggies were made to pay as Andone levelled with eight minutes of normal time left when he drilled under Bond.

It meant extra time and Albion finished with 10 men after Hal Robson-Kanu limped off with the Baggies having made all their substitutes.

Murray, who had only been on the pitch three minutes, struck in the 104th minute as he bundled in from close range.

He sealed victory after 117 minutes, clipping a cool finish past Bond.

