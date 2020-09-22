BE PART OF THE TEAM

Murray 'progressing well' in recovery from thigh injury as Kleyn and Goggin return

Andrew Conway is continuing his return-to-play protocols as Munster prepare for the new season.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 22 Sep 2020, 3:23 PM
15 minutes ago 304 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5211963
Conor Murray in possession for Munster during the recent Guinness Pro14 semi-final defeat to Leinster.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
MUNSTER SAY SCRUM-HALF Conor Murray is “progressing well” in his recovery from a thigh injury as the start of the 2020-21 season draws nearer.

Murray sustained the injury during his province’s defeat to Leinster in the Guinness Pro14 semi-final earlier this month.

The new Guinness Pro14 campaign is scheduled to begin on the weekend of 3 October, with fixtures expected to be released this week.

Ireland are also due to play their remaining Six Nations games next month. The meetings with Italy and France are scheduled for 24 and 31 October respectively, before attention turns to the Autumn Nations Cup games against Wales, England and Georgia in November.

Elsewhere on the injury front for Munster, Jean Kleyn has returned to training from his neck injury, while Dan Goggin will also be back on the pitch this week following an ankle injury.

Andrew Conway, who suffered a head injury in the aforementioned loss to Leinster, is continuing his graduated return-to-play protocols.

The rehabilitation process continues for RG Snyman (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle) and Dave Kilcoyne (ankle).

The Munster ‘A’ team will play their Connacht counterparts at Thomond Park on Saturday (3pm) in the second part of a double-header. The southern province were 22-19 winners when the sides met at The Sportsground last weekend.

