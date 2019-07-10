This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
No fairytale ending for Murray and Williams in Wimbledon mixed doubles

The pair were knocked out by the number one seeds this afternoon.

By The42 Team Wednesday 10 Jul 2019, 5:17 PM
1 Comment
Murray and Williams failed to reach the quarter-finals.
Image: Victoria Jones
Image: Victoria Jones

IT WAS FUN while it lasted, but the dream mixed doubles pairing of Andy Murray and Serena Williams saw their Wimbledon run come to an end on Wednesday.

The duo suffered a third-round exit at the hands of top seeds Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar, going down 6-3 4-6 6-2.

For Murray, a two-time singles champion at the All England Club, it is the end of his tournament on all fronts, having already lost in the men’s doubles alongside Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

But Williams has her eye on the ultimate prize of victory in the women’s singles, with a semi-final match against Barbora Strycova to come on Thursday.

The American is seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title and an eighth at the grass-court event.

Murray, who like his partner is a former world number one, is yet to confirm when and where he will make his return to singles action following hip surgery.

