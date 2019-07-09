Andy Murray and Serena Williams through to Wimbledon last 16 with straight-set win

ANDY MURRAY AND Serena Williams are through to the last 16 of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon after securing an impressive 7-5 6-3 straight-set victory against 14th seeds Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo.

“We’re in the groove of things so it’s feeling good,” Williams told the BBC.

“I’m having a blast, it has been really fun and it’s a great atmosphere playing out there with Andy.”

They will now face top seeds Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar for a place in the quarter-finals.

