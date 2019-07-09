This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Tuesday 9 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Andy Murray and Serena Williams through to Wimbledon last 16 with straight-set win

The pair overcame 14th seeds Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo on Tuesday evening.

By The42 Team Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 8:10 PM
1 hour ago 1,294 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4718044
Murray and Williams celebrate their mixed doubles win.
Image: Victoria Jones
Murray and Williams celebrate their mixed doubles win.
Murray and Williams celebrate their mixed doubles win.
Image: Victoria Jones

ANDY MURRAY AND Serena Williams are through to the last 16 of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon after securing an impressive 7-5 6-3 straight-set victory against 14th seeds Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo.

“We’re in the groove of things so it’s feeling good,” Williams told the BBC.

“I’m having a blast, it has been really fun and it’s a great atmosphere playing out there with Andy.”

They will now face top seeds Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar for a place in the quarter-finals.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie