Friday 13 September, 2019
Goggin grabs two tries as Munster swat aside London Irish in pre-season friendly

Johann van Graan’s men ran in six second-half tries against the Premiership side.

By The42 Team Friday 13 Sep 2019, 10:40 PM
34 minutes ago 2,074 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4809361
Dan Goggin crosses for his first try.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Dan Goggin crosses for his first try.
Dan Goggin crosses for his first try.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

IT WAS A night for celebrating debuts, but also a couple of returns to red, as Munster ran in seven tries in a 45-5 win over London Irish in Cork.

Ex-Leinster scrum-half Nick McCarthy was among the six men to make their senior debut for the southern province, while James Cronin made his first appearance since November due to injury.

After stints with Pau and Connacht respectively, Paddy Butler and Peter McCabe also featured for their native province.

The 40-point gap was mostly down to a second-half surge after a raft of changes were made by both coaches.

Centre Dan Goggin battled over for the only score of the first half, and Munster didn’t look back as a scorching run from Jack O’Sullivan and Mike Haley put the hosts comfortably ahead before Goggin grabbed a second off Shane Daly’s tip-on of a JJ Hanrahan cross-field kick.

Hanrahan crossed the whitewash himself before the second-half rout was completed by Diarmuid Barron and Liam Coombes.

With the warm-up games out of the way, Murray, Bernard and Gavan discuss the renewed cause for optimism, impressive individual player form, and a potential quarter-final versus either South Africa or New Zealand.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

