BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 23 March 2021
Advertisement

Mussolini's great-grandson signs first pro contract with Lazio

The teenager has already played in the club’s youth side.

By AFP Tuesday 23 Mar 2021, 6:27 PM
23 minutes ago 685 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5389655
File pic.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
File pic.
File pic.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE GREAT-GRANDSON of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini said on Tuesday he has signed his first professional contract with Lazio, the Rome club with a history of association with the far-right.

On his Instagram page, Romano Floriani Mussolini posted a photo of himself penning the contract until 2024 alongside Mauro Bianchessi, head of Lazio’s youth section.

“Thinking about where I started,” wrote the 18-year-old defender, the son of Alessandra Mussolini, a former European MP for the centre-right Forza Italia party.

“I am delighted to have signed my first professional contract with SS Lazio, and to spend another three years with this shirt,” he wrote under the account name Romano Floriani.

The teenager has already played in the Lazio youth side, having come through the club’s academy set-up since 2016. He also passed through city rivals Roma’s youth sector.

Lazio have frequently had to distance themselves from links between sections of their hardcore fans and far-right groups.

In 2018, Lazio were fined €50,000 by the Italian Football federation after fans posted anti-Semitic stickers depicting Holocaust victim Anne Frank in a Roma jersey in the Stadio Olimpico. 

The club was also embroiled in controversy in 2005 when Lazio striker Paolo Di Canio was fined €10,000 after making a fascist-style salute to supporters during a derby victory over rivals Roma. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Di Canio had claimed the straight arm gesture had been a misrepresentation by a cameraman.

Lazio in January 2020 ordered 16 fans caught making fascist salutes at a Europa League home game against Rennes to contribute to paying a €20,000 fine imposed by Uefa on the club over the incident.

© – AFP, 2021 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie