This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 15 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

NFL player slapped with indefinite suspension over bizarre helmet-swinging brawl

Two other players were handed bans after the incident in Cleveland Browns’ win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By AFP Friday 15 Nov 2019, 6:52 PM
46 minutes ago 1,383 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4893790
The incident marred the game.
Image: David Richard
The incident marred the game.
The incident marred the game.
Image: David Richard

CLEVELAND BROWNS DEFENSIVE end Myles Garrett was suspended for at least the remainder of the NFL season on Friday after his helmet-swinging attack on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in a shocking brawl that saw two other players handed bans.

Pittsburgh offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey was suspended three games, Cleveland defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game, each club was fined $250,000 and all three players were fined an undisclosed amount by the league for their actions in Thursday’s incident.

Garrett, whose suspension is already the longest in NFL history for a single on-field incident, was banished without pay indefinitely but cannot return this season or playoffs. He must meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before any decision regarding reinstatement.

The unprecedented punishments — at least 10 games banned without pay and more than $500,000 in fines — came after a wild melee at the finish of Cleveland’s 21-7 home triumph over the Steelers in which Garrett removed the helmet of Rudolph before swinging it against the Pittsburgh players’ exposed head.

Garrett’s violation went beyond unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules and was punished for fighting, removing an opponent’s helmet and using the helmet as a weapon, the league said in a statement.

The game was a physical contest with several penalized blows to the head to players whsitled during the game by officials and the game culminating in an all-out brawl.

“We are extremely disappointed in what transpired last evening at the end of our game,” Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in an apology statement.

There is no place for that in football and that is not reflective of the core values we strive for as an organization. We sincerely apologize to Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Myles Garrett has been a good teammate and member of our organization and community for the last three years but his actions last night were completely unacceptable. We understand the consequences from the league for his actions.”

Pouncey was punished for fighting, including punching and kicking an opponent.

Ogunjobi was punished for unnecessary roughness for shoving an opposing player to the ground during an altercation.

Additional discipline will be coming for other players, including those who left the bench during the fight and potentially Rudolph for actions before he was struck.

Players have three business days to appeal the punishments under the league’s collective bargaining agreement with players. All three are expected to appeal.

© – AFP, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie