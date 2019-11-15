NFL player slapped with indefinite suspension over bizarre helmet-swinging brawl

CLEVELAND BROWNS DEFENSIVE end Myles Garrett was suspended for at least the remainder of the NFL season on Friday after his helmet-swinging attack on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in a shocking brawl that saw two other players handed bans.

Pittsburgh offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey was suspended three games, Cleveland defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game, each club was fined $250,000 and all three players were fined an undisclosed amount by the league for their actions in Thursday’s incident.

Garrett, whose suspension is already the longest in NFL history for a single on-field incident, was banished without pay indefinitely but cannot return this season or playoffs. He must meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before any decision regarding reinstatement.

The unprecedented punishments — at least 10 games banned without pay and more than $500,000 in fines — came after a wild melee at the finish of Cleveland’s 21-7 home triumph over the Steelers in which Garrett removed the helmet of Rudolph before swinging it against the Pittsburgh players’ exposed head.

Garrett’s violation went beyond unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules and was punished for fighting, removing an opponent’s helmet and using the helmet as a weapon, the league said in a statement.

The game was a physical contest with several penalized blows to the head to players whsitled during the game by officials and the game culminating in an all-out brawl.

“We are extremely disappointed in what transpired last evening at the end of our game,” Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in an apology statement.

There is no place for that in football and that is not reflective of the core values we strive for as an organization. We sincerely apologize to Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Myles Garrett has been a good teammate and member of our organization and community for the last three years but his actions last night were completely unacceptable. We understand the consequences from the league for his actions.”

Pouncey was punished for fighting, including punching and kicking an opponent.

Ogunjobi was punished for unnecessary roughness for shoving an opposing player to the ground during an altercation.

Additional discipline will be coming for other players, including those who left the bench during the fight and potentially Rudolph for actions before he was struck.

Players have three business days to appeal the punishments under the league’s collective bargaining agreement with players. All three are expected to appeal.

© – AFP, 2019

