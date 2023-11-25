Na Fianna earn shot at first Leinster hurling title with eye-catching win over Naas

Na Fianna (Dublin) 2-14

Naas (Kildare) 0-17

Paul Keane reports from O’Moore Park

EVEN WITHOUT INJURED talisman and captain Donal Burke, Na Fianna are a team to be reckoned with and the first-time Dublin SHC winners will make the short trip to Croke Park for the Leinster club final next Saturday.

Niall O Ceallachain’s side only broke their duck in Dublin last month but are now just 60 minutes away from provincial success with O’Loughlin Gaels of Kilkenny set to face them in seven days.

Two goals early in the second-half from Ciaran Stacey and AJ Murphy ultimately did the trick for the Mobhi Road men who looked at one stage as if they may advance with plenty to spare.

They were six points up with only 11 minutes remaining but a terrific finale from Naas saw the five-in-a-row Kildare champions reduce the deficit to just a point at one stage deep into stoppage time.

The 2022 All-Ireland intermediate champions couldn’t push on to level the game though and Na Fianna scores from substitute Tom Brennan and top scorer Colin Currie proved to be the insurance scores.

The result means that the Leinster club football final, between Naas and Kilmacud Crokes, will also be played next Saturday as part of a double header at Croke Park. If Naas had won this game, the football final would have been put back to 9 December.

Tom Maher / INPHO Naas's Jack Sheridan and Sean Burke of Na Fianna. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

The two Curries, Colin and Sean, have risen superbly to the challenge in his absence, blasting 10 points between them today, while Murphy finished with 1-1 and there was a strong showing in defence from two-time All-Star Liam Rushe who only returned to the setup in September following an extended travel break.

This was only Na Fianna’s second ever provincial fixture having won the Dublin championship for the first time last month.

They beat Raharney of Westmeath in the Leinster quarter-final 13 days ago and were installed as favourites again.

They duly opened up a 0-4 to 0-2 lead at the end of the opening quarter thanks in part to two points from converted Colin Currie frees.

But Naas, who were playing their 11th game in the competition, carried plenty of experience and reeled off four of the next five points in the game to take a 0-6 to 0-5 lead themselves.

Tom Maher / INPHO Kevin Aherne of Naas after the final whistle. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Free-taker Jack Sheridan drilled a couple of those points while dual player Brian Byrne was on the mark too.

It was a tense, cagey contest and it appeared that both sides were only too aware of the huge prize in front of them – a first-ever Leinster senior final place.

A nervy looking Na Fianna were guilty of over-elaborating at times, particularly around the half-back line where they attempted to pass the ball precisely to the hand, while midfielder Brian Ryan drilled two wides and dropped another point attempt short as the Glasnevin men momentarily struggled to find a foothold in the game. In all, Na Fianna struck seven first-half wides.

They finished the half strongly though and Sean Currie, a lively performer who always seemed to find space on the right for a pass, clipped a point before Murphy won two frees in the same zone that allowed Colin Currie to convert.

That left Na Fianna with a 0-8 to 0-6 half-time lead but it remained anyone’s game.

The match-ups were intriguing; John McKeon picked up Na Fianna sharp-shooter Colin Currie, Peter O’Donoghue was on Murphy while, in Na Fianna’s defence, ultra experienced Rushe manned the centre. Naas full-forward Sheridan, who finished with 0-8 from placed balls, was picked up by Na Fianna’s Sean Burke.

Tom Maher / INPHO Na Fianna's Sean Baxter celebrates. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

A thriller belatedly broke out in the third quarter, ignited by a Na Fianna goal just 15 seconds into the second-half.

Stacey struck it after being set up by John Tierney. Just before the break, Tierney had threaded a sumptuous low ball through for Stacey who, on that occasion, hadn’t been able to collect the ball which rolled harmlessly out of play. But Stacey made amends at the second time of asking and planted a low shot beyond the goalkeeper from the right of goals.

Naas, to their credit, cancelled out the three-pointer within two minutes with points from Simon Leacy, Kevin Aherne and Byrne but a second Na Fianna goal in the 38th minute came as a crushing blow to the underdogs.

Murphy was on the mark this time, capitalising on a great run by Colin Currie who was initially fouled but capitalised on the referee’s sensible decision to play advantage.

Now Na Fianna led by 2-9 to 0-9 and the feeling was that if they could prevent Naas from scoring a goal, they would probably win.

That was precisely how it turned out because while Naas battled right to the death and picked off a series of points from Sheridan, Leacy and Cathal Dowling the closest they got to the Dubliners was a single point in stoppage time.

Scorers for Na Fianna: Colin Currie 0-8 (0-7f), Ciaran Stacey 1-1, AJ Murphy 1-0, Sean Currie 0-2, Brian Ryan 0-1, Shane Barrett 0-1, Tom Brennan 0-1.

Scorers for Naas: Jack Sheridan 0-8 (0-2 65, 0-6f), Simon Leacy 0-3, Brian Byrne 0-2, Cian Boran 0-1, Kevin Whelan 0-1, Kevin Aherne 0-1, Cathal Dowling 0-1.

Na Fianna

1. Jonathan Tracey

4. Diarmuid Clerkin, 2. Sean Burke, 3. Conor McHugh

5. Paul O’Dea, 6. Liam Rushe, 7. Kevin Burke

8. Brian Ryan, 9. Peter Feeney

10. John Tierney, 12. Sean Currie, 25. Micheal Murphy

14. AJ Murphy, 15. Ciaran Stacey, 13. Colin Currie

Substitutes: 11. Shane Barrett for Brian Ryan (h/t), 18. Donal Ryan for O’Dea (33), 17. Sean Baxter (captain) for Tierney (47), 24. Gavin King for Stacey (56), 26. Tom Brennan for Murphy (64).

Naas

1. Cormac Gallagher

2. John McKeon, 3. Ross Kelly, 4. Peter O’Donoghue

5. Harry Carroll, 6. Sean Gainey, 7. Kevin Whelan

20. Rian Boran, 9. Simon Leacy

10. Conor Boran, 15. Cian Boran, 11. Kevin Aherne

13. Brian Byrne (captain), 14. Jack Sheridan, 21. James Burke

Substitutes: 19. Ferran O’Sullivan for Whelan (27-h/t, blood), 12. Cathal Dowling for Conor Boran (44), O’Sullivan for Gainey (54), 30. Richie Hogan for Aherne (63)

Referee: Patrick Murphy (Carlow).