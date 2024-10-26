Na Fianna edge dramatic Dublin hurling final, Ballina retain Mayo football title

DUBLIN SHC final: Na Fianna 3-16 Kilmacud Crokes 2-18

SUPPORTERS AROUND THE country that debated with themselves about whether to go out to a game or stay in and watch the Dublin senior hurling final on TV will feel the latter was the right call this evening, with the game of the night played out in front of the RTÉ TV cameras in Donnycarney.

In the end Na Fianna retained their title, with Dublin U20 forward Ciarán Stacey the hero, popping up at the far post to knock in a close range goal after Jonathan Tracey’s free was parried.

Na Fianna have defended their Dublin SHC crown in the most dramatic of circumstances at Parnell Park



Ciaran Stacey the hero for the Mobhi Road men #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/lByF52auQo — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) October 26, 2024

A superb solo goal from teenage corner-forward David Tracey moved Kilmacud into a 1-8 to 0-5 lead and that was extended to eight – 1-14 to 0-9 – before a Conor McHugh goal before half-time served as a lifeline for the Mobhi Road club, albeit they still had a world of work to do.

They continued that momentum in the second half, drawing level thanks to a Donal Burke penalty and an excellent long-distance point from Paul O’Dea, but in a final that swung over and back, Oisín O’Rorke took on possession in the left corner, rounded his man and from a seemingly impossible angle, found the roof of the net for Kilmacud to hand the initiative back to the southsiders.

There was goalmouth drama aplenty and a couple of missed half-chances for Na Fianna looked fatal, until that late free and Stacey’s crucial touch made all the difference.

Advertisement

MAYO SFC final: Ballina Stephenites 1-12 Knockmore 0-7

A 38th Mayo senior title for Ballina Stephenites arrived on foot of their most dominant county final win since their 3-2 to 0-1 victory over Westport in 1927, as they made short work of Knockmore in MacHale Park.

Evan Regan’s stunning goal after nine minutes opened up a five-point lead for the town side and they never looked back, moving 10 points clear by the midway point of the second half before Knockmore reduced the deficit over the course of a scrappy, stoppage-ridden final quarter.

Ballina Stephenites' Stephen Mullins lifts the Paddy Moclair Cup. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Unlike last year’s much-criticised Mayo final where the Stephenites edged out Breaffy by 0-6 to 0-4 in a grim encounter, there was a sense of both ambition and composure about Ballina this evening, and superb points from Sam Callinan and Conor McStay pushed them into a 1-6 to 0-3 interval lead, with Pádraig O’Hora controlling the defence after coming back into the side, having missed their semi-final extra-time win over Ballaghaderreen.

Aidan Orme and Caolan Hopkins attempted to carry the fight up front for Knockmore but they were struggling in the middle third, were dominated in the turnover battle, and struggled on both kickout battles, particularly up against a strong Ballina press.

Excellent free kicks from Frank Irwin and Evan Regan helped ice the game and force Knockmore into some desperation football, as they tried in vain to breach David Clarke’s goal but never looked like putting any pressure on the winners.

ARMAGH SFC final: Clann Éireann 3-13 Clan na Gael 0-15

An eight-point haul from Conor Turbitt, including six white flags from play, was a crucial ingredient in Clann Éireann prevailing in the ‘Lurgan derby’ this evening at the Athletic Grounds, even though it wasn’t until Conor McConville palmed in his team’s third goal early in second-half stoppage time that they were assured of their victory.

A quick free from Turbitt also set up Emmet Magee’s goal in response to Shane McPartlin’s opening point, and from that moment on, the 2021 county champions never trailed in this game.

The Clann Eireann team celebrate. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Turbitt fired three more either side of a fisted effort from Barry McCambridge as Clann Éireann went on a run of four points unanswered.

It was 1-5 to 0-3 when Clan na Gael were reduced to 14 men due to Sam McClarnon’s black card after 20 minutes, but they rallied with the next three points, only to be rocked back by a superb team goal before half-time, finished with an exquisite Jack Conlon lob.

Six was the margin at the break and that was still the gap with 10 minutes to play, 2-11 to 0-11. A run of three in a row from Stefan Campbell (two) and Cian France threatened a dramatic finish, but two more Turbitt points and McConville’s palmed goal ensured a comfortable finish for Rúairí Lavery’s charges, although a straight red card for Michael McConville was a slight black mark for the victors.