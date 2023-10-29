Na Fianna win first-ever Dublin SHC title, three in-a-row for Glen in Derry

Results

Dublin SHC final

Na Fianna 2-19 Ballyboden St Enda’s 0-9

Derry SFC final

Glen 1-13 Magherafelt 0-7

Waterford SFC final

Rathgormack 0-6 The Nire 1-9

London SFC final

Fulham Irish 0-11 Tir Chonaill Gaels 0-8

Wicklow SFC final replay

Blessington 0-11 Rathnew 1-6.

NA FIANNA HAVE won the Dublin senior hurling championship for the first time in their history.

The Northside outfit made it third time lucky as they powered to a 2-19 to 0-9 victory over Ballyboden St Enda’s at Parnell Park.

Na Fianna had lost the last two finals to Kilmacud Crokes, and had far too much for the 2018 champions this evening.

The Mobhi Road men led 2-10 to 0-6 at half time, with Sean Currie bagging a brilliant brace. Donal Burke and Sean Baxter lifted the trophy on an historic evening in the capital.

Meanwhile, Glen secured their third senior football championship title in-a-row in Derry after a six-point win over 2019 champions Magherafelt.

Evan Logan / INPHO Glen celebrate their goal. Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO

A dominant second-half performance saw Malachy O’Rourke’s side regain their crown, as their quest for an All-Ireland final return continues apace. Glen were defeated by Kilmacud Crokes in the controversial showpiece earlier this year.

Cathal Mulholland raised the only green flag of the game in the 1-13 to 0-17 victory.

Elsewhere, Rathgormack made it fourth time lucky in the Waterford senior football final with a 1-9 to 0-6 win over The Nire at Fraher Field.

With the same final pairing doing battle for the third season running, Rathgormack ended The Nire’s three in-a-row bid and reigned supreme for the first time since 2019.

Man of the Match Jason Curry hit 1-4 for the victors, who are now through to the Munster semi-final in late November.

Blessington were crowned Wicklow senior football champions after a two-point replay win over Rathnew. Last winners in 2021, Blessington drew with the 2017 holders last week but their fast start to the second half was key on this occasion as they triumphed on a scoreline of 0-11 to 1-6.

They trailed 1-3 to o-4 at the break after Gary Byrne’s goal, but powered into the lead on the restart as Craig O’Sullivan turned in a man-of-the-match display. Blessington face Louth champions St Mary’s Ardee in the Leinster quarter-final next weekend.

Congratulations to Fulham Irish who are 2023 McAleer & Rushe Senior Football champions, beating Tir Chonaill Gaels 0-11 - 0-8 this afternoon.



A double for the club having beaten St. Kiernan's 1-9 - 1-8 in the Reserve Championship final earlier today.#LondainAbú 🟢⚪️ #GAA pic.twitter.com/7aS5OP5DpC — London GAA (@LondainGAA) October 29, 2023

And Fulham Irish were 0-11 to 0-8 winners over Tír Chonaill Gaels in the London senior football final. In a battle of the 2020 and 2019 champions, the most recent winners reigned supreme once more and made it a double after a reserve final victory earlier in the day.

Fulham Irish now play newly-crowned Mayo champions Ballina Stephenites in the Connacht quarter-final.