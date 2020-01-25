Former Kerry minor bags hat-trick as Na Gaeil crowned All-Ireland junior football champions

Na Gaeil 3-20

Rathgarogue-Cushinstown 1-5

FOR THE FIFTH time in six years, a side from Kerry have been crowned All-Ireland junior club football champions.

Na Gaeil became the latest outfit from the Kingdom to land the title following a convincing 20-point win over Wexford’s Rathgarogue-Cushinstown in Croke Park

Kerry clubs have dominated this competition following its inception in 2002. They’ve produced 10 different winners since it was dreamed up by Kerry native Sean Kelly during his GAA presidency.

Corner-forward Ian McCarthy, who played with the Kingdom minors in 2011, enjoyed a memorable afternoon and scored 3-2 from play for the victors.

Na Gaeil boasted county stars Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor at midfield, which meant that Rathgarogue-Cushinstown went short with their kick-outs to avoid the duo.

Kerry's Jack Barry was a key presence in midfield for Na Gaeil. Source: Inpho

But Na Gaeil pressed right up on Nicky Sinnott’s kick-outs and turned over the Wexford side for a first-half goal and a host of points.

The Munster champions boasted 10 different scorers, including both corner-backs, as their dominance was reflected on the scoreboard.

After a nervy start, a commanding second quarter performance by Na Gaeil, left them seven points in front entering first-half stoppage-time. McCarthy’s 26th minute goal arrived after Dara Devine intercepted a kick-out and fed the wing-forward for a well-taken finish.

Wing-back Eoin Doody clipped over three points, two from play, but there was drama at the end of the half to give the Wexford side hope.

A timely run from Tadhg Cody, where he was fouled by Damien Bourke, saw Rathgarogue-Cushinstown goalkeeper Nicky Sinnot roll in a vital goal from a spot-kick to leave them 1-8 to 1-4 behind at the interval.

Despite that late intervention, they posed little threat after the break.

McCarthy’s second goal arrived from a rebound after Diarmaid Herlihy struck the crossbar and it pushed Na Gaeil 11 points clear. From there they rattled off scores with the finish line in sight.

Dara Devine, Mike Griffin and the excellent Herlihy all finished with 0-3 each, while Barry landed an impressive score on the run.

Man-of-the-match McCarthy completed his hat-trick at the death, moments before Na Gaeil were crowned champions.

Scorers for Na Gaeil: Ian McCarthy 3-2, Dara Devine (0-2f), Mike Griffin, Eoin Doody (0-1f) and Diarmaid Herlihy 0-3 each, Ryan O’Neill, Damien Bourke, Jack Barry, Darragh Reen and Paul Daly (0-1f) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Rathgarogue-Cushinstown: Nicky Sinnot 1-0 (pen), Daire Bolger (0-2f) 0-2, Daniel Martin Carroll, Tadhg Cody and Jason Dunne 0-1 each.

Na Gaeil

1. Timmy Culloty

4. Damien Bourke

3. Eoin O’Neill

2. Ryan O’Neill

7. Eoin Doody

6. Andrew Barry

5. Kieran O’Donovan

8. Diarmuid O’Connor

9. Jack Barry

12. Ian McCarthy

13. Dara Devine

11. Dan Goggin

14. Mike Griffin

10. Dan O’Connor

15. Diarmaid Herlihy

Subs

17. Kieran Dineen for Dan O’Connor (42)

19. Eoin Walsh for O’Neill (46)

18. Jamie Lowham for Griffin (46)

21. Darragh Reen for Goggin (48)

20. James O’Connor for O’Donovan (49)

23. Paul Daly for Doody (58)

Rathgarogue-Cushinstown

1. Nicky Sinnott

2. Paidi McGrath

3. Peadar Cody

4. Patrick Murphy

7. Bryan Cody

6. Eoin Porter

5. Brian O’Neill

8. Daniel Martin Carroll

9. Matthew Cody

12. Tadhg Cody

14. Robert Murphy

10. Bernard Furlong

13. Eric Cummins

11. Daire Bolger

15. Jason Dunne

Subs

24. Mark Power for O’Neill (24)

20. Ollie Bolger for McGrath (36)

17. Aaron Ryan for Cummins (42)

19. Luke O’Connor for Murphy (56)

18. Paddy Barron for Bolger (58)

16. Jonathan Kelly for Sinnot (58)

Referee: Sean Lonergan (Tipperary)

