Dowling inspires Na Piarsaigh to book final spot after shootout thriller with Doon

Na Piarsaigh 2-23

Doon 0-29

(Na Piarsaigh win 4-3 after penalties)

Tom Clancy reports from TUS Gaelic Grounds

IT TOOK a penalty shootout for Na Piarsaigh to maintain their Limerick SHC title defence, as they eventually inched beyond a ferocious Doon challenge at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

The City club are into another final, as they hunt an eighth Daly Cup, but they needed the heroics of long-serving Shane Dowling and Kevin Downes to inch by the east Limerick outfit. This was the first even shootout at the grade in Limerick as Dowling saved four, scored two and stood by as teammate Downes dispatched the winner.

Before all that, these teams were level after 30 minutes, 1-10 to 0-13, after 60 minutes 2-18 to 0-24 and after 80 minutes, 2-23 to 0-29. Fergie O’Loughlin’s Doon had suffered two 19-point defeats in the group, including one to this opponent, but they were building after winning three games on the bounce.

Adam English was again their leading light but he was assisted by Darragh O’Donovan, Pat Ryan and Cain O’Donovan on the scoresheet.

For Na Piarsaigh, a flicked goal from Adrian Breen late in the first half gave them the lead but English’s sideline effort tied the clash for a sixth time.

When Breen repeated the trick with a rebound, Na Piarsaigh pulled four clear but back came Doon. Cian O’Donovan, Darragh Stapleton and English fired over a quick three by the 50th minute.

It would take another English free in the 6th minute of stoppage time to tie this up, after JJ Carey had put the City outfit ahead.

Shane Dowling would miss a penalty in extra-time but his side looked like winners when Peter Casey arrowed over their final point. Pat Ryan, from 45m, landed a free to send it to penalties.

After seven strikes each, it was Downes’ second, after missing his first, which sent them through to face either Patrickswell or Kilmallock, who play on Sunday afternoon.

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: Ronan Lynch 0-11 (0-8 frees, 0-2 ‘65s);Adrian Breen 2-0; Peter Casey 0-4; David Dempsey, JJ Carey 0-2 each; Conor Boylan, Wayne Kearns, Vince Harrington, John Fitzgerald 0-1 each.

Scorers for Doon: Adam English 0-12 (0-8 frees) Darragh O’Donovan 0-5 (0-2 frees); Pat Ryan 0-4 (0-1 free); Jack Ryan 0-3; Cian O’Donovan 0-2; Darragh Stapleton, Jack Cummins, Kevin Maher 0-1 each.

Na Piarsaigh

1. Shane Dowling;

2. Emmet McEvoy, 3. Mike Casey (C), 4. Cathall King;

5. Mike Foley, 6. Kevin Downes, 7. Vince Harrington;

10. Conor Boylan, 9. Wayne Kearns;

22. JJ Carey 8. David Dempsey, 11. Keith Dempsey, 12. Ronan Lynch;

13. Adrian Breen, 15. Peter Casey.

Subs:

14. Will Henn for Kearns (ht)

John Fitzgerald for Lynch (75)

James Finn for K Dempsey (76)

Doon

1. Tomás Lynch;

2. Cormac Ryan, 3. Eoin Fitzgibbon, 4. Cian O’Donovan;

5. Tadgh Whelan, 6. Eddie Stokes, 7. Tommy Hayes;

8. Darragh O’Donovan, 9. Adam English, 14. Kevin Maher;

10. Barry Murphy, 11. Darragh Stepleton, 12. Jack Ryan;

13. Pat Ryan (C), 15. Donal Coughlan.

Subs:

17. Gareth Thomas for Murphy (temp 33 – 39)

22. Diarmuid Cummins for Hayes (59)

Jack Cummins for Stapleton (60)

17. Gareth Thomas for English (inj – 78)

9. Adam English for Coughlan (81)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Glenroe)

