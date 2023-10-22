Naas beat Celbridge to seal first Kildare football three-in-a-row in over 70 years

Naas 0-13

Celbridge 0-11

Ger McNally reports from Netwatch Cullen Park

NAAS BECAME THE first Kildare club to win a three-in-a-row in over 70 years after beating Celbridge in Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow today.

Sarsfields were the last club to complete such a treble back in 1952 and Naas have now gone where no team has since. Such is the competitive nature of Kildare football, it was just the fifth time that a team even made it back to a final after winning consecutive titles and they were made to work hard for this win by Celbridge in a frantic finale.

Although Celbridge made a flying start with a Kevin Flynn point inside the opening 30 seconds, Naas dictated the first half and played the game on their terms.

Points in quick succession by Alex Beirne and Darragh Kirwan gave them a 0-3 to 0-1 lead after nine minutes.

They extended that lead to 0-7 to 0-2 by the 26th minute and although Davy Hughes and Kevin O’Callaghan scored the last two points of the half for Celbridge, there was no doubt who was the happier dressing room at half time.

There was a noticeable step up in intensity in the second half and two Hughes points brought Celbridge back to within a score but Naas responded like champions and hit back with two of their own through the Hanafin brothers, Sean and Dermot.

Play was held then held up for lengthy treatment to Tony Archbold and after he left on a stretcher, his replacement Conor Plunkett was also forced off through injury without even touching the ball. Those stoppages would have a big impact later in the game as there was nine minutes added on.

When play resumed, Niall O’Regan scored with his first touch but Celbridge were frustrated when the referee held up play to show Eoin Doyle a black card in the 50th minute for a foul on John Clarke when there was a chance of a goal from a quickly-taken free kick.

After two Paddy Brophy points again left just a point in it, Naas managed the time with 14 men well and ticked down the sin bin clock without further damage.

Once back to 15 men, quickfire points from Paul McDermott and Kevin Cummins in the fifth minute of injury time looked to seal the deal for Naas but Celbridge kept plugging away and Aaron Browne and Brophy scored late on and again there was just a point between the sides.

There was a hugely anxious moment for Naas in the 10th minute of injury time when Doyle gave the ball away but Naas were able to scramble back and force a turnover that led to the last point of the game for man of the match Darragh Kirwan.

As well as a hugely significant win for Naas, it was also a special moment for their manager Joe Murphy, a Carlow man who had enjoyed many great days at the same venue with his club Éire Óg and can now look forward to another Leinster campaign.

Scorers for Naas: D Kirwan 0-4, A Beirne 0-3 (1f), L Mullins 0-2 (2f), Paul McDermott, D Hanafin, S Hanafin, K Cummins 0-1 each.

Scorers for Celbridge: D Hughes (1f), P Brophy (2f) 0-3 each, K O’Callaghan, F Conway, A Browne, N O’Regan, F Flynn 0-1 each.

NAAS: Luke Mullins; Mark Maguire, Comor McCarthy, Cathal Daly; Eoghan Prizeman, Eoin Doyle, Brian Byrne; Paddy McDermott, James Burke; Paul McDermott, Alex Beirne, Jack McKevitt; Darragh Kirwan, Dermot Hanafin, Sean Hanafin.

Substitutes: Tom Browne for McKevitt (54), Kevin Cummins for D Hanafin (54), Eamonn Callaghan for Daly (60+2).

CELBRIDGE: Shane McNamara; Liam O’Flynn, John Clarke, Mick Konstantin; Dean O’Donoghue, Mick O’Grady, Peter McAteer; Kevin O’Callaghan, Paddy Wall; Kevin Flynn, Fergal Conway, Tommy Archbold; Davy Hughes, Aaron Browne, Paddy Brophy.

Substitutes: Kiliian Browne for A Browne (37), Niall O’Regan for Wall (40), Conor Plunkett for Archbold (45 inj), Johnny Owens for Plunkett (48 inj), Aaron Browne for Hughes (57).

Referee: Paddy McDermott (Ellistown).