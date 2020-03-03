Naas CBS advance to third successive Leinster 'A' decider after defeating Marist College

NAAS CBS ARE one game away from completing the Leinster Colleges SAFC three-in-a-row after their 1-11 to 1-6 semi-final win over Marist College, Athlone.

The Kildare side have become the dominant force of the competition in recent years.

They defeated the Marist on their first trip to the decider in 2018, while they were victorious against Wicklow Schools last year.

Naas CBS powered into an 0-7 to 0-1 interval lead and Simon Murphy’s second-half goal helped them to a five-point victory.

Naas CBS will face St Joseph’s Rochfortbridge in the Top Oil Leinster Post Primary Schools Senior A Br Bosco Cup final following their two-point win over Dublin’s Colaiste Eoin yesterday.

