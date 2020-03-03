This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 3 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Naas CBS advance to third successive Leinster 'A' decider after defeating Marist College

The Kildare side will face Rochfortbridge in the final.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 3 Mar 2020, 6:14 PM
19 minutes ago 321 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5031677

NAAS CBS ARE one game away from completing the Leinster Colleges SAFC three-in-a-row after their 1-11 to 1-6 semi-final win over Marist College, Athlone. 

The Kildare side have become the dominant force of the competition in recent years.

They defeated the Marist on their first trip to the decider in 2018, while they were victorious against Wicklow Schools last year. 

Naas CBS powered into an 0-7 to 0-1 interval lead and Simon Murphy’s second-half goal helped them to a five-point victory.

Naas CBS will face St Joseph’s Rochfortbridge in the Top Oil Leinster Post Primary Schools Senior A Br Bosco Cup final following their two-point win over Dublin’s Colaiste Eoin yesterday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Related Reads

03.03.20 'I wasn't involved. I was already in the dressing room' - Howard on Tyrone brawl
03.03.20 Cork unveil starting side to take on Kerry in Munster U20 football final
03.03.20 'I don’t understand why people who don’t play the game, get to make the decisions'

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie