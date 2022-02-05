Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 5 February 2022
Advertisement

Naas withstand late fightback to clinch third Leinster colleges crown in all-Kildare final

Naas CBS narrowly edged out Maynooth SLS to win the Leinster senior A football colleges title.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 5 Feb 2022, 3:24 PM
1 hour ago 1,590 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5674580
The sides squared off in St Conleth's Park.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
The sides squared off in St Conleth's Park.
The sides squared off in St Conleth's Park.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

NAAS CBS HAVE clinched their third Leinster senior A football colleges crown after narrowly defeating Maynooth SLS in an all-Kildare final at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge.

Maynooth, who were competing in the final for the first time, struck for a goal after just four minutes to help them into a 1-1 to 0-1 lead. But it was Naas who squeezed over the line with a 0-14 to 2-7 victory.

Luke Jennings provided that early goal for Maynooth, while Jack Murnane grabbed their second goal late in the second half to push Naas all the way to the final whistle.

But Naas recovered from that Jennings effort as Niall Dolan grabbed a point to send his side into the half-time break with a 0-7 to 1-3 lead.

Nass continued to control proceedings in the second half, and were four points in front after 47 minutes.

Maynooth’s Sean Hever responded with two points to help reduce the gap again, but Naas were four clear before that second Maynooth goal from Murnan to set up a tense final few minutes.

Dolan and David MacPartlin both helped themselves to three points each throughout the tie as Naas secured the Br Bosco Cup which they previously won in 2018 and 2019.

They also reached the final in 2020.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie