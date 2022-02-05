Naas withstand late fightback to clinch third Leinster colleges crown in all-Kildare final

NAAS CBS HAVE clinched their third Leinster senior A football colleges crown after narrowly defeating Maynooth SLS in an all-Kildare final at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge.

Maynooth, who were competing in the final for the first time, struck for a goal after just four minutes to help them into a 1-1 to 0-1 lead. But it was Naas who squeezed over the line with a 0-14 to 2-7 victory.

Luke Jennings provided that early goal for Maynooth, while Jack Murnane grabbed their second goal late in the second half to push Naas all the way to the final whistle.

But Naas recovered from that Jennings effort as Niall Dolan grabbed a point to send his side into the half-time break with a 0-7 to 1-3 lead.

Nass continued to control proceedings in the second half, and were four points in front after 47 minutes.

Maynooth’s Sean Hever responded with two points to help reduce the gap again, but Naas were four clear before that second Maynooth goal from Murnan to set up a tense final few minutes.

Dolan and David MacPartlin both helped themselves to three points each throughout the tie as Naas secured the Br Bosco Cup which they previously won in 2018 and 2019.

They also reached the final in 2020.

