Saturday 30 March, 2019
Naas CBS advance to maiden Hogan Cup decider after defeating Fitzmaurice's PS Corcha Dhuibhne

Naas CBS are bidding to become the first Kildare school to lift the third-level title.

By Murt Murphy Saturday 30 Mar 2019, 4:41 PM
10 minutes ago 404 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4568864
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
A general view of the Mallow GAA Sports Complex.
A general view of the Mallow GAA Sports Complex.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Naas CBS 0-20

Pobalscoil Corcha Dhuibhne 0-14

Murt Murphy reports from Mallow

KERRY SCHOOL PS Chorca Dhuibhne have enjoyed a period of great success in colleges football in the recent era with six Corn Ui Mhuirí and two Hogan Cups to their credit. 

The side managed by former Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice and backed by a strong contingent of All Ireland minor winners were hot favourites to make it a third Hogan Cup final appearance since 2012 at Mallow.

Naas CBS are relative newcomers by comparison, having won their first ever Leinster title last year. But it was the Kildare side put the Dingle outfit to the sword as they advanced to this year’s Hogan Cup final with a superb display of power and controlled aggression.

The first half was a tight affair, with PS Chorca Dhuibhne leading by 0-9 to 0-8 at the break as Dylan Geaney and Ruaidhrí O Beaglaoich scored 0-3 apiece.

However, Naas had left a number of gilt-edged scoring chances behind them, kicking seven wides and crucially, Alex Beirne’s penalty skimming the wrong side of the post in 21st minute.

Mikey McGovern had won that penalty and he was to prove tormentor in chief throughout the second half, rattling off three quick-fire points on the resumption. Alex Beirne chipped in with a point to make it 0-12 to 0-10.

Naas assumed complete control of the middle third and their forwards shredded the Corca Dhuibhne defence and added a series of points from McGovern (3) and one each from Alex Beirne, Paddy McDermott, and Simon Murphy.

Naas put the tie beyond Corca Dhuibhne’s reach, leading by 0-18 to 0-12 with just five minutes left on the clock.

To their credit, Corca Dhuibhne never gave up, but could only muster late points from Conor O Flannúra and Dylan Geaney. Naas never relinquished control and added late points Dermot Hanafin and Eoin Conneff.

Naas CBS served notice that they mean business and will now fancy their chances of becoming the first Kildare school to collect the Hogan Cup.

Scorers for Naas CBS: M McGovern (0-7, 0-4 frees), A Beirne (0-4), E Conneff (0-3), D Hannifin (0-2, 0-1 free), T O’Connor, D Costello, P McDermott and S Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for PSCD: D Ó Geibheannaigh (0-5, 0-1 free), R Ó Beaglaoich (0-4, 0-3 frees), D Uosis (0-2 frees), C Ó Flannúra, C Ó Failbhe and C Ó Beaglaoich (0-1 each).

Naas CBS

1. David Morrissey (Naas)

2. Jack Hamill (Raheens)
3. Conall O’Gallchobhair (Blessington)
7. Kevin Quinn (Blessington)

4. John Lawler (Eadestown)
6. Eoin Archbold (Naas)
5. Kevin Kelleher (Ballymore)

8. Liam Broderick (Ballymore)
9. Jack Cleary (Naas)

12. Tony O’Connor (Two Mile House)
11. Drew Costello (Naas)
10. Alex Beirne (Naas)

13. Dermot Hanifan (Naas)
14. Eoin Conneff (Eadestown)
15. Mikey McGovern (Raheens)

Subs:

Paddy McDermott (Naas) for K Kelliher ( h/t)
Conan Boran (Eadestown) for T O’Connor (39) 
Simon Murphy (Ballymore) for E Conneff (46) 
Murray O’Byrne for D Hanafin ( 59)
Rian Monaghan (Naas) for Broderick (46).

Pobalscoil Corcha Dhuibhne

1. Deividas Uosis (Daingean Uí Chúis)

2. Conor Ó Flannúra (Daingean Uí Chúis)
3. Tomás Ó Dubháin (Daingean Uí Chúis)
4. Séamus Ó Loingsigh (An Ghaeltacht)

5. Stiofan Ó Conchúir (An Ghaeltacht)
6. Gearóid Ó Léidhinn (Abhainn an Scáil)
7. Seán Óg Ó Moráin (Daingean Uí Chúis)

8. James Aghas (Abhainn an Scáil)
9. Colm Ó Muircheartaigh (Abhainn an Scáil)

10 Criostóir Ó Catháin (Daingean Uí Chúis
11. Cillian Ó Failbhe (Abhainn an Scáil)
12. Colin Ó Muircheartaigh (Daingean Uí Chúis)

13. Dylan Ó Géibheannaigh (Daingean Uí Chúis)
14. Cathal Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)
15. Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

Subs:

Conn Ó Riagáin (An Ghaeltacht) for J Aghas (b/c 22)
Gavin MacCárthaigh (Abhainn an Scáil) for Criostóir Ó Catháin ( 56)

