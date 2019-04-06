1-8 from Glynn and McBrien leads St Michael's Enniskillen to first ever Hogan Cup crown

St. Michael’s College Enniskillen 1-12

Naas CBS 1-11

Kevin O’Brien reports from Croke Park

HAVING ENDURED DEFEAT on their two previous trips to the Hogan Cup final, St Michael’s Enniskillen finally tasted victory after edging out Naas CBS in today’s decider.

They didn’t make it easy on themselves, leading by four after 53 minutes, Enniskillen conceded three scores to lead by just a single point with four minutes of stoppage-time still to play.

Conor Love doubled the St Michael’s lead after a swift attack but Mikey McGovern immediately responded with a free for Naas.

In their final attack, substitute Naas substitute Conor Murphy sent a shot from a tricky angle wide and Enniskillen were crowned champions for the first time in their history.

Naas were bidding to become the first Kildare school to win this competition, but the attacking class of Micheal Glynn and Daragh McBrien steered the Ulster champions to victory.

McBrien bagged 1-1 while man-of-the-match Glynn posted seven points, including five placed balls despite the windy conditions at Croke Park. The Enniskillen school lost to St Mary’s Edenderry in the 2012 final and to St Jarlath’s College, Tuam in 2002.

Unlike some of their previous iterations, this was a St Michael’s squad entirely filled with Fermanagh players, which is good news for football in the county. Unlike the county’s senior team, St Michael’s play a positive style that’s heavy on kick-passing and creative play.

Naas had the chances to win this game. They missed a couple of good goal chances and hit 12 wides, which ultimately cost them.

It was an interesting tactical battle between the managers. Enniskillen largely played on the counter-attack while Naas employed a more patient build-up play, working the ball up to dangerous inside attackers Mike McGovern and Eoin Conneff.

The pair hit 1-2 between them as the Kildare side powered into an early three-point lead. For his 12th minute goal, Conniff capitalised on a miscued short kick-out from Sean McNally and hammered it into the top corner.

But Enniskillen finished the half the stronger, largely thanks to McBrien goal three minutes later.

Brandon Horan made a key fetch at midfield, starting the move for McBrien’s run and finish. Conor Love struck the side-netting with another goal chance for St Michael’s minutes later but Glynn’s fourth-placed ball of the opening period left the McRory Cup champions two ahead at the interval.

Glynn added a brace from play and Love blazed another goal chance wide after a mazing run through the Naas defence. Wing-back Paddy McDermot popped over a delightful effort as Ronan Joyce’s side enjoyed their best spell with three scores midway through the second-half to move within two points.

Glynn nailed another free and Love added a fine point to extend Enniskillen’s margin to four once again. Naas forced the issue late on but St Michael’s held on for victory.

Scorers for St Michael’s Enniskillen: Micheal Glynn 0-7 (0-4f, 0-1 45), Darragh McBrien 1-1, Conor Love 0-2, Josh Largo-Ellis and Paul McKervey 0-1 each.

Scorers for Naas CBS: Eoin Conneff 1-2, Mikey McGovern 0-4 (0-3f), Paddy McDermott and Tony O’Connor 0-2 each, Eoin Archbold 0-1.

Naas CBS

1. David Morrissey (Naas)

2. Jack Hamill (Raheens)

3. Conall O’Gallchobhair (Blessington)

5. Kevin Quinn (Blessington)

4. John Lawler (Eadestown)

6. Eoin Archbold (Naas)

7. Paddy McDermott (Naas)

8. Liam Broderick (Ballymore)

9. Jack Cleary (Naas)

10. Tony O’Connor (Two Mile House)

12. Drew Costello (Naas)

11. Alex Beirne (Naas)

14. Dermot Hanifan (Naas)

15. Eoin Conneff (Eadestown)

13. Mikey McGovern (Raheens)

Subs

20. Simon Murphy (Ballymore) for Hanifin (37)

18. Conan Boran (Eadestown) for O’Gallchobhair (41)

22. Rian Monaghan (Naas) for Broderick (43)

21. Aidan Cassidy (Eadestown) for Costello (49)

19. Harry Carroll (Eadestown) for Archbold (58)

St. Michael’s College Enniskillen

1. Sean McNally (Teemore)

2. Luke Flanagan (Derrylin)

3. Garrett Cavanagh (Balnaleck)

4. Josh Horan (Enniskillen Gaels)

5. Aichlinn O Cathain (Kimawley)

6. Josh Largo-Ellis (Irvinestown)

7. Ronan McHugh (Derrygonnelly)

8. Brandon Horan (Enniskillen Gaels)

9. Joe McDade (Lisnaskea)

10. Caolan Duffy (Maguiresbridge)

11. Michael Glynn (Derrygonnelly)

12. Darragh Mac Brien (Balnaleck)

13. Paul McKervey (Ederney)

14. Conor Love (Enniskillen Gaels)

15. Tom Keenan (Kimawley)

Subs:

18. Glenn Treacy (Balnaleck) for McKervey (37)

24. Garvan Quigley (Balnaleck) for Keenan (43)

Referee: Rory Hickey (Clare)

