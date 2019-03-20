Naas CBS see off Wicklow Schools after extra-time to retain Leinster A schools title

Naas CBS 2-12

Wicklow Schools 1-9

(after extra-time)

Kevin O’Brien reports from Parnell Park

NAAS CBS RETAINED their Leinster Post Primary Schools A title with a six-point extra-time win over Wicklow Schools tonight.

The Kildare school looked set for victory when they led by 0-9 to 0-5 after 58 minutes, but a late 1-1 from Wicklow Schools sent this entertaining game to extra-time.

Naas CBS dominated the extra period, with goals from Alex Beirne and sub Harry Carroll proving vital as they outscored their opponents by 2-3 to 0-3 to take the crown.

Naas clubman Beirne finished with 1-3 for the victors, while Mikey McGovern and Eoin Conneff added 0-7 between them.

After last year’s maiden victory, Naas became the first school since St Pat’s, Navan in 2007 to string together back-to-back Br Bosco Cup crowns.

It was pretty much a new Naas team this year, one that had just four survivors from their 2018 victory in this competition: goalkeeper David Morrissey, defenders Conall O’Gallchobhair and Jack Hamill and forward Tony O’Connor.

They’ve a short turnaround before facing Munster champions PS Chorca Dhuibhne in the All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday and their legs will be weary after 80 minutes of full-blooded action tonight.

Wicklow Schools were seeking a landmark win in the competition and must be credited for recovering from a penalty miss to pull off a late fightback which forced extra-time.

Wicklow brought James Hedderman out from the corner as a third midfielder, leaving dangerous forward Eoin Darcy with Aaron Kennedy in a two-man full-forward line.

Darcy was the star of the Wicklow team that beat Dublin en-route to a Leinster minor semi-final replay defeat to Kildare last summer. He was Wicklow Schools’ best forward on the night, clipping over five points including a pressure equaliser at the death of normal-time.

Darcy was named at corner-forward on the 2018 Electric Ireland Minor Football Team of the Year and looks destined for a long senior career with the county. Oisin McGraynor, Aaron Kennedy and Gavin Fogarty also performed well for Wicklow Schools.

They worked the ball far slicker in attack early on and established an early two-point lead through Kennedy and McGraynor.

Gavin Fogarty almost bagged a goal for Wicklow after a brilliant silky run with the ball at this feet, but David Morrissey’s fingers tipped it wide.

Naas CBS slowly built a foothold in midfield and began to dominate the game. They hemmed in Wicklow on Morrissey’s kick-outs which gave the reigning champions a steady supply of possession around the middle third.

Naas CBS’s shooting cost them badly in a first-half where they kicked nine wides as the teams went in level at 0-4 apiece.

Kildare side pushed two clear after the third quarter before Wicklow Schools won a spot-kick.

When Darcy’s 45 dropped short in the 45th minute, it was fetched by Oisin McGraynor who was fouled as he returned to the ground. McGraynor took the spot-kick himself, sending it narrowly wide.

Darcy’s second of the night brought Wicklow within a point, before Beirne responded immediately for Naas. A brace from McGovern stretched the Naas lead to four, but Kennedy set-up a cagey finish when he fisted a high delivery into the net.

Darcy went short from a sideline, received the ball back and curled over the leveller in the 63rd minute to force an extra 20 minutes.

Beirne’s goal helped Naas CBS stretch five clear by half-time in extra-time, as they outscored the Wicklow side by 1-3 to 0-1 in the period.

The beginning of the second-half of extra-time saw sub Brian Crowe and Darcy add a point apiece to leave them 1-12 to 1-9 behind after 75 minutes.

Carroll, who arrived off the bench in the 55th minute, dropped a point attempt into the top corner of the net in stoppage-time to round-off the Naas CBS win.

Scorers for Naas CBS: Alex Beirne 1-3 (0-1f), Mikey McGovern 0-4 (0-3f), Eoin Conneff 0-3 (0-1 45, 0-1f), Harry Carroll 1-0, Dermot Hanifan, Kevin Quinn 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wicklow Schools: Eoin Darcy 0-5 (0-2f), Aaron Kennedy 1-1, Sean Doody, Oisin McGraynor and Brian Crowe 0-1 each.

Naas CBS*

1. David Morrissey (Naas)

2. Jack Hamill (Raheens)

3. Conall O’Gallchobhair (Blessington)

7. Kevin Quinn (Blessington)

4. John Lawler (Eadestown)

6. Eoin Archbold (Naas)

5. Kevin Kelleher (Ballymore)

8. Liam Broderick (Ballymore)

9. Jack Cleary (Naas)

12. Tony O’Connor (Two Mile House)

11. Drew Costello (Naas)

10. Alex Beirne (Naas)

13. Dermot Hanifan (Naas)

14. Eoin Conneff (Eadestown)

15. Mikey McGovern (Raheens)

Subs

20. Simon Murphy (Ballymore) for Hanifan (49)

19. Harry Carroll (Eadestown) for Costello (55)

18. Conan Boran (Eadestown) for Lawler (59)

22. Rian Monaghan (Naas) for Quinn (63)

24. Conor Murphy (Raheens) for McGovern (78)

21. Aidan Cassidy (Eadestown) for Beirne (79)

*Club listed in brackets

Wicklow Schools*

1. Ben Fennell (Arklow CBS)

3. Andy Maher (Gaelcholaiste na Mara)

2. Cillian McDonald (Colaiste Bhride)

4. Andy Conway (Presentation College Bray)

5. Gavin Fogarty (East Glendalough)

6. Mark Reid (St Kevin’s CC)

7. Oisin Cullen (Colaiste Craobh Abhann)

8. Sean Doody (Scoil Chonglais)

9. Ciaran Coffey (Colaiste Cill Mhantain)

15. James Hedderman (Colaiste Bhride)

12. Darragh Rochford (Presentation College Bray)

11. Oisin McGraynor (Avondale CC)

10. Patrick Keane (Gaelcholaiste na Mara)

13. Eoin Darcy (Colaiste Bhride)

19. Aaron Kennedy (St Kevin’s CC)

Subs

14. Brian Crowe (St Kevin’s CC) for Oisin Cullen (39)

18. Craig Maguire (Blessington CC) for Rochford (39)

23. John Doyle (Colaiste Bhride) for Coffey (46)

22. Tadgh O’Toole (Scoil Chonglais) for O’Keane (58)

26. Tadhg Barrett (St Kevin’s CC) for Conway (69)

7. Cullen for McDonald (72)

10. O’Keane for Heddermann (80)

*School listed in brackets

Referee: Daire Hickey (Carlow)