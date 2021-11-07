Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 7 November 2021
Advertisement

Naas hold on to stun Sarsfields and lift Kildare football crown for first time since 1990

They bridged a 31-year gap for senior club championship glory.

By Ger McNally Sunday 7 Nov 2021, 6:11 PM
57 minutes ago 2,363 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5594941

Naas 0-14

Sarsfields 0-12

Ger McNally reports from Newbridge

NAAS WITHSTOOD HUGE late pressure from Sarsfields to lift the Kildare SFC title for the first time since 1990 at St Conleths Park today.

The eventual winners made a dream start to the game when they led by 0-8 to 0-1 after 22 minutes but after such a slow start, favourites Sarsfields finally found their feet.

They scored five points in-a-row either side of half time to cut the Naas lead back to two but a Paddy McDermott point in the 38th minute kick started a good third quarter for his team.

They led 0-12 to 0-7 at the water break and then 0-13 to 0-8 when it appeared the tide began to turn against them. Key defender Eoin Doyle went off injured and then Sean Cullen was shown a black in the 50th minute.

Two points from Tadhg Hoey left three in with five minutes to go. After a Darragh Ryan point, Sarsfields had the ball in the net but their effort was ruled out after the referee brought back play for an earlier foul. Barry Coffey converted to leave just a point between the side but despite the Sarsfields pressure in the three minutes of injury time it was Naas who sealed the win with a Paul McDermott point.

Scorers for Naas: D Kirwan 0-4, E Callaghan 0-2 (1f), S Cullen 0-2, D Hanafin 0-1, B Kane 0-1, T Browne 0-1, A Beirne 0-1, Paddy McDermott 0-1 Paul McDermott 0-1.

Scorers for Sarsfields: B McCormack 0-3 (1’45), T Hoey 0-3 (0-1 mark), D Ryan 0-3, B Coffey 0-2 (0-1 mark, free), K Hartley 0-1.

Naas

1. Jack Rodgers

2. Brian Kane, 3. Paul Sullivan, 4. Conor McCarthy

5. Tom Browne, 6. Brian Byrne, 7. Paddy McDermott

8. Eoin Doyle, 9. Jack Cleary

10. Dermot Hanafin, 11. Eamonn Callaghan, 12. Alex Beirne

13. Darragh Kirwan, 14. James Burke, 15. Sean Cullen.

Subs: Colm Joyce for Hanafin, 47; Cathal Daly for Doyle, 48; Paul McDermott for Kane, 54; Brian Stynes for Beirne, 60+3.

Sarsfields

1. John Melia

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

2. Tom Aspell, 3. Shea Ryan, 4. Colm Hartnett

5. Darragh Ryan, 6. Con Kavanagh, 7. Ciaran Aspell

8. Ben McCormack, 9. Tadhg Hoey

10. Cian Costigan, 11. Barry Coffety, 12. Conor Hartley

13. Dan Nea, 14. Shane Doyle, 15. Alan Smith

Subs: David Shalvey for Alan Smith, h/t: Karl Hartley for Costigan, 36; Cian Byrne for Ciaran McInerney-Aspell, 38; Gary White for C Hartley, 43; Sean Campbell for Hartnett, 45.

Referee: Billy O’Connell.

About the author:

About the author
Ger McNally

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie