This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 9 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Advantage Point, All For Joy and Fauguernon make most appeal in Naas maiden hurdle

There are only a handful of serious candidates in the second division.

By Racing Post Saturday 9 Feb 2019, 8:05 AM
50 minutes ago 283 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4484927
Sean Flanagan will ride the Noel Meade-trained Fauguernon.
Image: Matt Mackey/INPHO
Sean Flanagan will ride the Noel Meade-trained Fauguernon.
Sean Flanagan will ride the Noel Meade-trained Fauguernon.
Image: Matt Mackey/INPHO

AT FIRST SIGHT, both divisions of the maiden hurdle today at Naas are intimidating.

Yet there are only a handful of serious candidates in the second division, a few with previous form and newcomers representing respected trainers, such as Royal Thief for Henry de Bromhead, and You Can Call Me Al for Edward O’Grady, who saddled a maiden hurdle winner at Thurles on Thursday.

Of those who have run, Advantage Point, All For Joy and Fauguernon make most appeal.

Fauguernon was a listed winner on the flat in France in 2017 and can be expected to improve from his recent hurdles debut for Noel Meade and Gigginstown when fifth to a Gordon Elliott-trained winner in the same colours at Fairyhouse.

All For Joy won a point-to-point and ran well on his only hurdles start last season. He has been notably consistent in finishing second in all five bumper runs, but that tendency to find one too good must be a concern.

In the circumstances, the Edward Harty-trained Advantage Point, by Germany, sire of the trainer’s 2008 Supreme Novices’ winner Captain Cee Bee, has plenty going for him.

Winner of a Punchestown bumper last summer on his second start, he made a satisfactory introduction to hurdling when fourth in a Galway festival maiden.

On his only appearance since, he did not seem to see out the demanding 2m3f at today’s venue in November, although he was 16 lengths in front of Dallas Des Pictons, who has won twice subsequently, including a valuable 3m handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Joseph O’Brien’s grip on the juvenile hurdling scene has been a major feature of recent weeks, with one-two results at Cheltenham and Leopardstown providing highlights.

The former French-trained Konitho has also played a part, winning readily over course and trip on his Irish debut and now bids to take another step up the ladder when taking on five rivals in the EMS Copiers Rated Novice Hurdle.

A physically imposing sort who seems to have matured considerably since showing relatively modest form in France, Konitho probably has greater potential than stablemate and fellow Triumph entry Band Of Outlaws, a Limerick maiden winner over Christmas.

The two other Triumph entries in the line-up, Coko Beach and Maze Runner, have plenty to prove after failing to feature in a Grade 2 contest at Leopardstown.

It would not be surprising if potential supporters of She’s Made It in the 23-runner Adare Opportunity Handicap Hurdle are put off by the fact that the Padraig Roche-trained mare has been a beaten favourite on her last four starts.

However, it is worth giving her another chance to redeem herself and her consistency suggests she should at least land the place portion of the bet.

In defence of her record, it could be argued she possibly hit the front too soon when fading late into third over a longer trip at Clonmel last time. Before that, she was beaten only a neck at Cork, form boosted by the third winning her next two races.

Probably best suited by being held up in a truly run race over this 2m trip, she can make amends now that the capable Liam Gilligan has got to know her a bit better. 

- Alan Sweetman

For more visit the Racing Post  

Following a tough Six Nations opening defeat to England, Joe Schmidt will look to regroup against a dangerous Scotland side. This week, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to assess the damage of last weekend and look ahead to the clash in Murrayfield:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Racing Post

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Schmidt's Ireland bid to get Six Nations campaign up and running in Edinburgh
    Schmidt's Ireland bid to get Six Nations campaign up and running in Edinburgh
    Schmidt's Ireland ready to weather the Scottish storm at Murrayfield
    Toner to miss rest of Six Nations as O'Brien sits out Ireland's captain's run
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'I want to see him happy' - Chelsea boss uncertain over Hazard's future amid Real Madrid speculation
    'I want to see him happy' - Chelsea boss uncertain over Hazard's future amid Real Madrid speculation
    Armagh and Sligo stars set to miss league games as bans are upheld
    We thought Liverpool had won the league, says City star
    IRELAND
    Returning to lift two All-Ireland titles after a seven-year absence starring at soccer
    Returning to lift two All-Ireland titles after a seven-year absence starring at soccer
    Ireland Clubs claim Dalriada Cup after Donnybrook draw with Scotland
    Fired-up Scots look to pile more pain on Schmidt's Ireland and take next step
    SCOTLAND
    Ireland U20s impress in Scotland to make it two from two in the Six Nations
    Ireland U20s impress in Scotland to make it two from two in the Six Nations
    Two years on, Edinburgh bus debacle still a sore spot for Schmidt
    'This is a really dangerous game for Ireland because of last weekend'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie