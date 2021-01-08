BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: -1°C Friday 8 January 2021
Advertisement

LaMarcus Aldridge drops 28 points as San Antonio Spurs upset Los Angeles Lakers

Elsewhere, a Damian Lillard masterclass helped the Portland Trail Blazers to an 18-point victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

By Press Association Friday 8 Jan 2021, 7:45 AM
53 minutes ago 195 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5319544
San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) takes a shot against Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma.
Image: Ashley Landis
San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) takes a shot against Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma.
San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) takes a shot against Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma.
Image: Ashley Landis

THE SAN ANTONIO Spurs followed up their narrow win over the Clippers on Tuesday by upsetting the Lakers 118-109 in Los Angeles.

The Spurs flew out of the gate to open up a 34-26 first-quarter lead before extending their margin to nine at half-time.

The Lakers trimmed the deficit to two in the third but managed to hold on for the victory thanks to a 28-point effort from LaMarcus Aldridge.

LeBron James top-scored for the Lakers with 27 while Anthony Davis finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

A double-double from Andre Drummond propelled the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Memphis Grizzlies in a 94-90 win.

Drummond posted 22 points and 15 rebounds, with Cleveland relying on a late-scoring surge to get the job done.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Jonas Valanciunas finished with 17 points for Memphis, who slumped to a 2-6 record to start the season.

A scoring masterclass from Damian Lillard helped the Portland Trail Blazers to an 18-point victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Lillard finished with 39 points and seven assists in the 135-117 victory.

Luka Doncic fell one rebound short of a triple-double in the Dallas Mavericks’ 124-117 overtime defeat of the Denver Nuggets.

He posted 38 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds, while Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic also scored 38 points and 11 boards.

And a 28-point haul from Joe Harris lifted the Brooklyn Nets, who were without star trio Spencer Dinwiddie, Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving, to a 122-109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie