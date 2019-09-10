This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 10 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Real Betis star Fekir blames 'lies' for failed Liverpool move

The former Lyon captain has given his thoughts on why his transfer to the current European champions didn’t happen in 2018.

By The42 Team Tuesday 10 Sep 2019, 1:38 PM
54 minutes ago 1,715 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4803268
Fekir now plays for Real Betis.
Fekir now plays for Real Betis.
Fekir now plays for Real Betis.

NABIL FEKIR CLAIMS lies told about his knee gave Liverpool an excuse to abort his expected transfer from Lyon last year.

France international Fekir appeared certain to join the Premier League club for £50 million ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

The attacker underwent a medical but Liverpool backed out at the last moment, reportedly due to concerns over knee problems dating back to 2015.

Fekir’s former agent, Jean-Pierre Bernes, described the knee issue as “part” of the reason the move collapsed. The pair ended their professional relationship in April.

“Lots of lies were told and that affected me,” Fekir told L’Equipe.

“Especially those claimed about my family. It hurt both them and me. Especially when you know that what’s being said is false.

“When you are a good person in life you always end up being happy and at peace, and today I am happy and at peace. Others are not, but let’s not go into detail.

My knee is good. I had a quick medical check at Clairefontaine, my knee wasn’t even mentioned.

“If my knee had been in such a bad state, why would [Lyon president Jean-Michel] Aulas have made an offer [of a new contract]?”

Fekir continued: “You want the truth? Even I don’t know, I assure you!

“I did my medical and then [Liverpool] decided not to sign me. At some point they wanted to have me believe it was because of my knee, but an excuse needed to be found because the medical tests that I did at Clairefontaine were very clear.

“My knee is perfectly fine and I feel fine. There are no issues at all with my knee.”

Fekir spent the 2018-19 season at Lyon before leaving for La Liga side Real Betis, for whom he has scored two goals in three games.

With the warm-up games out of the way, Murray, Bernard and Gavan discuss the renewed cause for optimism, impressive individual player form, and a potential quarter-final versus either South Africa or New Zealand.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie