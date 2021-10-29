Naby Keita available for Liverpool’s clash with Brighton

LIVERPOOL MIDFIELDER NABY Keita looks set to be involved at home to Brighton after escaping serious injury against Manchester United last weekend.

The Guinea midfielder was carried off on a stretcher at Old Trafford but his leg injury was not as serious as first feared.

Thiago Alcantara is back in full training for the first time since mid-September but is unlikely to feature, while fellow midfielders Fabinho (knee) and James Milner (hamstring) are absent.

Brighton, who won at Anfield last season to end Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League, return to Merseyside without Dan Burn.

The big defender suffered a heavy fall and injured a knee during the Carabao Cup game at Leicester on Wednesday night. However, Yves Bissouma will be available following his substitute appearance in the cup after more than a month out with his knee problem.

Albion boss Graham Potter made eight changes against the Foxes so the likes of Robert Sanchez, Lewis Dunk, Solly March, Marc Cucurella, Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay will be among those pushing for recalls, while Adam Lallana will hope to start against his former club.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Adrian, Williams, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton, Minamino, Jota, Origi.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Cucurella, Dunk, Duffy, Veltman, Lamptey, Roberts, Gross, Lallana, Mac Allister, Moder, Richards, March, Trossard, Maupay, Connolly, Locadia, Mwepu, Bissouma.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!