Monreal leaves Arsenal after six seasons to join Real Sociedad on two-year deal

Monreal won three FA Cups during his time with the Gunners.

NACHO MONREAL HAS left Arsenal after more than six seasons and signed a two-year deal with Real Sociedad.

The 33-year-old started each of the Premier League side’s opening three fixtures but Unai Emery admitted his departure was possible following last weekend’s 3-1 loss to Liverpool.

An experienced and versatile defender, Monreal moved to north London from Malaga in January 2013 and made 250 appearances in all competitions, scoring 10 goals.

Neither club has confirmed the transfer fee involved.

“We would like to thank Nacho for his contribution to the club and everyone at Arsenal wishes him the best for his future,” read a statement from the Gunners.

“The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”

