This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 28 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nadal irked by lack of respect from Kyrgios in dramatic defeat

Nick Kyrgios was victorious but prompted criticism from the Spaniard at a post-match press conference.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Feb 2019, 11:44 AM
37 minutes ago 1,022 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4517295
Rafael Nadal during his match against Nick Kyrgios.
Image: AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
Rafael Nadal during his match against Nick Kyrgios.
Rafael Nadal during his match against Nick Kyrgios.
Image: AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

RAFAEL NADAL ACCUSED Nick Kyrgios of lacking respect after he was beaten by the Australian at the Mexican Open.

The former world number one passed up three match points before going down 3-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (8-6) in an enthralling encounter in Acapulco on Wednesday.

But one incident, which saw Kyrgios serve when his opponent seemingly was not ready, appeared to irk Nadal and he shared only a brief handshake with the victor at the net.

Concluding his news conference afterwards, Nadal praised Kyrgios’ talent but then questioned his attitude.

“He is a player who has huge talent, who could be winning Grand Slams or fighting for first position in the rankings,” said Nadal, who added: “He lacks respect for the public, the opponent and himself.”

Kyrgios took the opportunity to defend himself, though, saying Nadal “doesn’t know anything about me” and suggesting the rules sided with him on the late flash point.

“I’m different, Rafa is different,” Kyrgios said. “He can focus on what he needs to do. He doesn’t know the journey I’ve been through, he doesn’t know anything about me. I’m not going to listen at all.

“That’s the way I play. That’s the way he plays. He’s very slow between points and the rule of the book says you have to play at the speed of the server. Rafa has the speed every time.

“I’m not going to comment on him and his game. I’ve got my game, he’s got his own game. We played well. That’s the sport. People are different. I’m not going to take [the criticism] into consideration at all.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Sexton rejects notion Schmidt's impending departure a distraction for Ireland
    Wales will have to push on towards Grand Slam without injured lock Hill
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Suarez strikes twice as Barca batter Real Madrid in Copa semi-final
    Suarez strikes twice as Barca batter Real Madrid in Copa semi-final
    Disastrous own goal by Trippier sees Tottenham's title hopes unravel against Chelsea
    Aguero penalty enough for below-par City to keep pressure on Liverpool
    IRELAND
    Sexton leads critics of 'out-of-touch' proposal for new 12-team World Rugby tournament
    Sexton leads critics of 'out-of-touch' proposal for new 12-team World Rugby tournament
    Analysis: How has Johnny Sexton been playing in the Six Nations?
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Lukaku takes chance at centre forward to enter Premier League's top 20 all-time goalscorers
    Lukaku takes chance at centre forward to enter Premier League's top 20 all-time goalscorers
    Both Man City and Liverpool will drop points in title race, insists Guardiola
    Lukaku braces helps Manchester United to comfortable victory at Selhurst Park

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie