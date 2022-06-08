Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 8 June 2022
Advertisement

Nadal undergoes foot treatment ahead of Wimbledon

Nadal has for years suffered from a problem in his foot called Muller-Weiss syndrome.

By AFP Wednesday 8 Jun 2022, 12:55 PM
9 minutes ago 0 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5785539
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

RAFAEL NADAL IS recovering at home after he underwent treatment on his injured left foot on Tuesday, as the French Open champion battles to be fit for Wimbledon.

Nadal has returned to his house in Mallorca, less than three weeks before the start of Wimbledon on June 27.

The 36-year-old said his foot was “asleep” due to injections during his victory over Casper Ruud in the final at Roland Garros on Sunday, a win that secured Nadal his 22nd Grand Slam title.

Nadal then travelled to Barcelona to begin “pulsed radiofrequency stimulation” treatment, a spokesman for the Spaniard said on Wednesday, which is aimed at reducing nerve pain.

The treatment means the nerves around the area of Nadal’s injury will be “temporarily numb”.

“Rafa is already at home and will spend three or four days doing normal, maintaining, physical activity. Depending on the effect of the treatment, and as long as it’s positive, he will later return to training on the court,” the spokesman said.

“We don’t rule out a second treatment being carried out in the next week.”

Nadal has for years suffered from a problem in his foot called Muller-Weiss syndrome, a rare and degenerative condition affecting bones in the feet.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I will be there if my body allows it. Wimbledon is a priority, the Grand Slams are a priority,” Nadal said on Sunday, when asked about Wimbledon.

“Playing it with anti-inflammatories, yes; with anaesthesia injections, no.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie