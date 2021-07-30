Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Friday 30 July 2021
Advertisement

Disappointing start to Olympic athletics events as Irish athletes fall short in 800m heats

Nadia Power, Louise Shanahan and Síofra Cléirigh Büttner were all in action at the Japan National Stadium.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 30 Jul 2021, 3:07 AM
1 hour ago 849 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5509976
Nadia Power (file photo)
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Nadia Power (file photo)
Nadia Power (file photo)
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IT WAS A disappointing start to the athletics events for Team Ireland this morning as all three Irish athletes competing in the women’s 800m failed to qualify from their heats.

Nadia Power, Louise Shanahan and Síofra Cléirigh Büttner were all in action at the Japan National Stadium.

Power, running in Heat 2, will be disappointed with a performance that saw her produce well below her best. Power spent much of the race in sixth place and slipped back into seventh as the leaders broke around the last turn.

The 23-year-old finished in a time of 2:03.74, with Jamaica’s Natoya Goule winning the heat at 1:59.83. Noélie Yarigo of Benin was second at 2:00.11, with Norway’s Hedda Hynne third at 2:00.76.

In Heat 3, Louise Shanahan also came in seventh. Shanahan kept pace with the leaders before falling away on the final 150m stretch, finishing in a time of 2:03.57.

Highly-rated 19-year-old Athing Mu took the heat with a time of 2:01.10, with Ethiopia’s Habitam Alemu Bayih second at 2:01.20 and Joanna Jozwik of Poland third at 2:01.84.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The third Irish athlete out in the 800m heats was Dublin’s Síofra Cléirigh Büttner in Heat 4. The 26-year-old made an aggressive start but fell back to seventh and got caught behind the leaders, losing momentum twice as she got clipped trying to force her way back into contention.

Cléirigh Büttner finished in a time of 2:04.62. Raevyn Rogers of the USA won the heat at 2:01.42, with Keely Hodgkinson of the UK second at 2:01.59 and Kenya’s Mary Moraa third at 2:01.66.

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie