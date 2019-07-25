This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Thursday 25 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quintana wins stage 18 as Alaphilippe maintains Tour de France lead with phenomenal descent

GC leader Alaphilippe showcased incredible endurance over three Category 1 climbs.

By AFP Thursday 25 Jul 2019, 4:36 PM
51 minutes ago 895 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4740463
Quintana secured stage 18 on Thursday afternoon.
Image: Thibault Camus
Quintana secured stage 18 on Thursday afternoon.
Quintana secured stage 18 on Thursday afternoon.
Image: Thibault Camus

JULIAN ALAPHILIPPE KEPT the Tour de France lead on Thursday as Colombians dominated the Alpine slopes with Nairo Quintana storming to the stage victory and Egan Bernal climbing from fifth to second overall.

The 22-year-old Bernal, the youngest man in the race, launched an attack three kilometres from the summit of the 23-kilometre Col du Galibier.

He overtook Ineos teammate Geraint Thomas, the defending champion, in the standings to become Alaphilippe’s main challenger in the next two daunting Alpine stages.

For Quintana the stage win saved his Tour de France. The Movistar captain blew his lines in the Pyrenees, but gained almost six minutes on the main contenders to finish the first full day in the Alps sixth overall.

Alaphilippe seems unstoppable. After he was dropped on the climb, the Frenchman galvanised himself, limiting his losses before the crest, and then catching all his rivals, except Bernal, with a virtuoso descent, frequently adopting his ‘supertuck’ aerodynamic downhill crouch to stunning effect.

It was also a day of redemption, of sorts, for French climber Romain Bardet, who had dropped to over 25 minutes off the overall pace.

Even though he was dropped by Quintana in the battle for the stage win, Bardet claimed the polka dotted king of the mountains jersey and his smile, after spending two weeks looking like a broken man.

- © AFP, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie