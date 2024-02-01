Irish underage prospect Naj Razi leaves Shamrock Rovers for Serie B

LAST UPDATE | 28 minutes ago
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND underage international Naj Razi has left Shamrock Rovers for Serie B side Como.
The Italian club are paying Rovers an up-front fee of reportedly €450,000, which may rise with a series of performance-based add-ons. Razi has signed a contract through to the end of 25/26 season.
“There has been a lot of interest in this lad and rightly so”, said Como head coach Osian Roberts. “There is no doubt that Naj has the talent but we have also seen that he also has the right mentality. He’s grounded, focused and works hard and we look forward to how he develops here in Como.”
Razi had high-profile suitors in the UK, but, as he is only 17, he couldn’t move to Britain until his 18th birthday, owing to Brexit-imposed rules. He has instead opted for a move to Como, the parent club of Irish underage winger Liam Kerrigan, whom they recently sent out on loan. Dennis Wise is club president, with minority shareholders including Thierry Henry and Cesc Fabregas, who ended his playing career at the club.
An attacking midfielder capable of playing off either flank, Razi was among the stand-out players for the Irish U17s in their run to the quarter finals of last year’s European Championships, winning the U17 player of the year gong at the FAI’s annual awards.
He initially joined the Rovers academy at the age of seven, rising through the ranks to make a senior first-team debut last season at the age of 16, in the FAI Cup against Dundalk. He also played in Rovers’ Europa Conference League qualifier against Ferencvaros.
Razi is also a graduate of Rovers’ Transition Year programme with Ashfield College, in which the club’s academy players combine football and education.
Como are currently fourth in Italy’s second tier, two points and one place outside the promotion places.
Elsewhere today, Irish underage international Calum Kavanagh has completed a permanent move to League Two Bradford from Middlesbrough. Kavanagh, son of former Irish international Graham, has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Bradford.