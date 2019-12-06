TOP 14 CLUB Racing 92 have sacked Fiji international Leone Nakarawa, an official statement has confirmed.

The stunning move comes after the sensational second row forward, widely considered to be among the best players in the sport, returned to the club late following his involvement in the 2019 World Cup with Fiji.

Nakarawa is now looking for a new club. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Nakarawa was due back at the club on 28 October, but Racing’s statement confirming his sacking states that he was absent without permission for two weeks beyond that date and that his actions demonstrated “a total lack of team spirit and a marked insubordination.”

The club also says the 31-year-old did not answer their messages during his two-week absence while stressing that “the team is the only star” at Racing 92 and criticising his “deplorable example” to team-mates.

Racing’s statement accuses Nakarawa of “abandoning his post” and claims that “this is not the first time.”

Nakarawa, the 2018 European Player of the Year, is highly unlikely to be without a club for long given his quality as a player, with Sale Sharks boss Steve Diamond having recently stated that the English club has spoken to the Fijian.

However, his time with Racing is at an end. Nakarawa joined the French club from Glasgow in 2016.