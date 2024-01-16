Advertisement
Namibia matchwinner Deon Hotto (file photo). Ulrik Pedersen/CSM via ZUMA Wire/Alamy
AFCON

Namibia, ranked 115th in the world, stun Tunisia for first-ever AFCON win

Deon Hotto was Namibia’s hero with an 88th-minute header.
24 minutes ago

NAMIBIA STUNNED TUNISIA in a 1-0 win in their Africa Cup of Nations opener in Korhogo.

Deon Hotto stole in to head the winner in the 88th minute for the side ranked 115 in the world, getting on the end of substitute Bethuel Muzeu’s cross.

It leaves Tunisia facing a challenge to make it to the last 16, with matches against South Africa and Mali to come in the group stage.

For Namibia, it was a first-ever win at the tournament at their 10th attempt across four finals.

With two minutes of normal time to play, Hotto appeared inside the six-yard box to nod home and cause the shock of the tournament so far.

Earlier on Tuesday, Aston Villa’s Bertrand Traore scored a late penalty as Burkina Faso snatched a 1-0 victory over Mauritania in their opening game.

Press Association
