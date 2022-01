Former Man Utd star Nani is heading to the Serie A

NANI HAS SIGNED for Serie A team Venezia as a free agent after the former Manchester United and Portugal winger left Major League Soccer side Orlando City in November.

In a statement released on Friday evening, Venezia said that the 35-year-old has “signed a contract which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2022/23 season”.

Nani played 112 times for his country, winning Euro 2016, and over eight seasons as a United player won four Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League.

He returns to Italy after spending the 2017-18 season on loan at Lazio from Valencia.