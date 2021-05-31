BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Monday 31 May 2021
Advertisement

Nantes fans gatecrash club's survival celebrations and attack staff

The French club barely escaped relegation on away goals yesterday.

By AFP Monday 31 May 2021, 4:42 PM
53 minutes ago 1,354 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5453558
Nantes played Toulouse on Sunday.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Nantes played Toulouse on Sunday.
Nantes played Toulouse on Sunday.
Image: Imago/PA Images

SEVERAL DOZEN HOODED men burst into the Nantes stadium late on Sunday as players and staff were celebrating the club’s survival in Ligue 1, a source at the club said.

The interlopers broke in at around 10:45pm and attacked staff and damaged property before fleeing.

One was restrained by club employees and handed over to the police, the same source said.

Fan hostility to Waldemar Kita, the club’s owner and president since 2007, has intensified this season as the club flirted with relegation.

The Canaries barely escaped the drop on away goals on Sunday. They lost 1-0 at home to Toulouse after winning away 2-1.

It brought to an end a turbulent season for Nantes in which they had three coaches, including a disastrous and short-lived spell under reviled former France coach Raymond Domenech.

Fans greeted Domenech’s arrival at his first training session in late December with clown music, and things did not improve much before his sacking in mid-February without a single win.

Fans have held anti-Kita demonstrations before every game and have campaigned on social media and with slogans on walls around the city.

Anti-Kita fan groups also claimed a PR victory on social media on Sunday.

After the regular season ended, they held a mock funeral and buried a small coffin with “FC Kita” painted on it on a patch of ground near the club’s Stade Beaujoire.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Late in the evening one group tweeted photos of an empty hole in the ground and two men closely associated with Kita carrying the coffin alongside the Beaujoire pitch, where the club’s post-match party was held.

“Gravediggers, grave robbers, necrophiles,” crowed a tweet, naming the two men as Nantes executive Mogi Mayat and player agent Bakari Sanogo, both unpopular with supporters.

They “couldn’t think of anything better than digging up FC Kita’s coffin to kick off the evening of celebrations at La Beaujoire,” the tweet added.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie