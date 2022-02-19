Nantes inflict surprise defeat on Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain

LIGUE 1 LEADERS Paris St Germain suffered an unexpected 3-1 defeat at Nantes.

Randal Kolo Muani gave the hosts an early lead before Lionel Messi was denied a swift equaliser by a fine save from Alban Lafont.

Nantes doubled their lead through a fine strike by Quentin Merlin in the 16th minute.

Dennis Appiah was shown a straight red card late in the first half after bring down Kylian Mbappe when he was through on goal – only for the decision to be changed to a yellow following a VAR review.

Referee Mikael Lesage then initially did not award a penalty for handball by Georginio Wijnaldum in stoppage time, only to take another look and point to the spot, with Ludovic Blas converting.

Neymar reduced the deficit just a couple of minutes after the restart when played in by Messi, but then saw his soft penalty saved after Mbappe had been brought down.

PSG remain 13 points clear of Marseille, who host Clermont on Sunday, after a first league loss since early October while Nantes move to fifth.

Earlier on Saturday, Lens and Lyon drew 1-1 at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, where both goals came in the first half.