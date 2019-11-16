This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 16 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McGettigan shoots 0-6 as Donegal champions book spot in Ulster decider

Naomh Conaill saw off Monaghan’s Clontibret in this evening’s semi-final.

By Alan Foley Saturday 16 Nov 2019, 9:16 PM
9 minutes ago 327 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4894513
Leo McLoone celebrates after Naomh Conaill's victory.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Leo McLoone celebrates after Naomh Conaill's victory.
Leo McLoone celebrates after Naomh Conaill's victory.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

Naomh Conaill 0-12
Clontibret 0-9

Alan Foley reports from Healy Park

A LIGHTNING START from Donegal champions Naomh Conaill paved the way for their passage to the final of the Ulster senior club football championship in two weeks’ time.

The side managed by Martin Regan flew out of the traps against Monaghan’s Clontibret and after Brendan McDyer clipped the base of the post when going for goal in the first minute, managed to produce a 0-6 to 0-1 advantage by the 17th minute.

Eoghan McGettigan, who would score six in all having missed the quarter-final win over Castlerahan in Cavan through injury, returned to the fold to post three early points. McDyer, Kevin McGettigan and 2012 All-Ireland winner Leo McLoone continued the forward trajectory for the team from Glenties.

Conor McManus scored all three of Clontibret’s first half scores, although it was Eoghan McGettigan who rounded off the first half scoring to give Naomh Conaill a 0-7 to 0-3 interval lead.

Naomh Conaill had made the Ulster final back in 2010, where they lost to Crossmaglen Rangers and had to get through a three-match saga in this year’s Donegal SFC final to see off last year’s provincial champions Gaoth Dobhair.

A spectacular score from Ciaran Thompson edged Naomh Conaill into a five-point lead at the start of the second half, before MacManus and scores from Francis Hughes and Dessie Moan kept Clontibret in touch.

However, Naomh Conaill always had Clontibret at arm’s length and booked their place in the final – where they’ll play either Kilcoo from Down or Fermanagh’s Derrygonnelly – thanks to late scores from you know who: Eoghan McGettigan and Ciaran Thompson.

Scorers for Naomh Conaill: Eoghan McGettigan 0-6 (0-3f), Ciaran Thompson 0-3 (0-2f), Kevin McGettigan, Leo McLoone, Brendan McDyer 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clontibret: Conor McManus 0-6 (0-5f), Dessie Mone, Francis Hughes, Darragh Hughes 0-1 each.

Naomh Conaill

Stephen McGrath; Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí, AJ Gallagher, Kevin McGettigan (0-1); Ethan O’Donnell, Anthony Thompson, Ultan Doherty; Ciaran Thompson (0-3, 2f), Leo McLoone (0-1); Eunan Doherty, Eoin Waide, Marty Boyle; Brendan McDyer (0-1); Charles McGuinness, Eoghan McGettigan (0-6, 3f). Subs: Kieran Gallagher for AJ Gallagher (23, black card), Dermot Molloy for McDyer (54), Stephen Molloy for McGuinness (55), Darragh Gallagher for E Doherty (60+1)

Clontibret

Darren McDonnell

Conor Doyle, Conor Boyle, Liam Savage; Jack Gormley, Dessie Mone (0-1), Colum Greenan; Francis Hughes (0-1), Killian Lavelle; David Savage, Michael P O’Dowd, Brian Greenan; Pauric Boyle, Conor McManus (0-6, 5f). Subs: Ryan McGuigan for D Savage (23), Dean McDonnell for McGuigan (50), Kieran Grennan for Boyle (54), Darragh Hughes (0-1) for F Hughes (60).

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan).

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Alan Foley
@alanfoley79
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie