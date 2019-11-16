McGettigan shoots 0-6 as Donegal champions book spot in Ulster decider

Naomh Conaill 0-12

Clontibret 0-9

Alan Foley reports from Healy Park

A LIGHTNING START from Donegal champions Naomh Conaill paved the way for their passage to the final of the Ulster senior club football championship in two weeks’ time.

The side managed by Martin Regan flew out of the traps against Monaghan’s Clontibret and after Brendan McDyer clipped the base of the post when going for goal in the first minute, managed to produce a 0-6 to 0-1 advantage by the 17th minute.

Eoghan McGettigan, who would score six in all having missed the quarter-final win over Castlerahan in Cavan through injury, returned to the fold to post three early points. McDyer, Kevin McGettigan and 2012 All-Ireland winner Leo McLoone continued the forward trajectory for the team from Glenties.

Conor McManus scored all three of Clontibret’s first half scores, although it was Eoghan McGettigan who rounded off the first half scoring to give Naomh Conaill a 0-7 to 0-3 interval lead.

Naomh Conaill had made the Ulster final back in 2010, where they lost to Crossmaglen Rangers and had to get through a three-match saga in this year’s Donegal SFC final to see off last year’s provincial champions Gaoth Dobhair.

A spectacular score from Ciaran Thompson edged Naomh Conaill into a five-point lead at the start of the second half, before MacManus and scores from Francis Hughes and Dessie Moan kept Clontibret in touch.

However, Naomh Conaill always had Clontibret at arm’s length and booked their place in the final – where they’ll play either Kilcoo from Down or Fermanagh’s Derrygonnelly – thanks to late scores from you know who: Eoghan McGettigan and Ciaran Thompson.

Scorers for Naomh Conaill: Eoghan McGettigan 0-6 (0-3f), Ciaran Thompson 0-3 (0-2f), Kevin McGettigan, Leo McLoone, Brendan McDyer 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clontibret: Conor McManus 0-6 (0-5f), Dessie Mone, Francis Hughes, Darragh Hughes 0-1 each.

Naomh Conaill

Stephen McGrath; Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí, AJ Gallagher, Kevin McGettigan (0-1); Ethan O’Donnell, Anthony Thompson, Ultan Doherty; Ciaran Thompson (0-3, 2f), Leo McLoone (0-1); Eunan Doherty, Eoin Waide, Marty Boyle; Brendan McDyer (0-1); Charles McGuinness, Eoghan McGettigan (0-6, 3f). Subs: Kieran Gallagher for AJ Gallagher (23, black card), Dermot Molloy for McDyer (54), Stephen Molloy for McGuinness (55), Darragh Gallagher for E Doherty (60+1)

Clontibret

Darren McDonnell

Conor Doyle, Conor Boyle, Liam Savage; Jack Gormley, Dessie Mone (0-1), Colum Greenan; Francis Hughes (0-1), Killian Lavelle; David Savage, Michael P O’Dowd, Brian Greenan; Pauric Boyle, Conor McManus (0-6, 5f). Subs: Ryan McGuigan for D Savage (23), Dean McDonnell for McGuigan (50), Kieran Grennan for Boyle (54), Darragh Hughes (0-1) for F Hughes (60).

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan).