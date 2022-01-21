Membership : Access or Sign Up
Defending champion Naomi Osaka bows out to on-song Amanda Anisimova

The 20-year-old American Anisimova saved two match points to win on a deciding tie-break.

By The42 Team Friday 21 Jan 2022, 11:18 AM
Naomi Oksaka was beaten by Amand Anisimova.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
DEFENDING CHAMPION NAOMI Osaka is out of the Australian Open after a third-round defeat by American Amanda Anisimova.

Osaka has returned to the sport this month after two breaks last season to protect her mental health, and had comfortably won her first two matches.

But in 20-year-old Anisimova she came up against a player in red-hot form and, although Osaka did not play badly, she was beaten in a deciding first-to-10-points tie-break, losing 4-6 6-3 7-6 (5).


