This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 1 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I saw she was tearing up' - Osaka shares poignant moment with teen star Gauff after US Open battle

The defending champion did not want to see the young American leave the court sad.

By The42 Team Sunday 1 Sep 2019, 10:19 AM
1 hour ago 2,862 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4791213
Osaka scored a 6-3 6-0 win over the teenager.
Image: Lev Radin
Osaka scored a 6-3 6-0 win over the teenager.
Osaka scored a 6-3 6-0 win over the teenager.
Image: Lev Radin

A DESIRE FOR Coco Gauff to leave the court with her head held high was behind Naomi Osaka’s decision to persuade the 15-year-old to stay for an interview after their US Open encounter.

Defending champion Osaka cruised to a 6-3 6-0 win over the teenager in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, ending Gauff’s memorable run at her home grand slam on Saturday.

However, even as Osaka eliminated the star of the first week of the tournament, the world number one won the hearts of the spectators when she was able to sway a tearful Gauff into joining her for the post-match interview.

They were each subsequently reduced to tears but received a huge ovation from the fans in an indelible moment in the history of the tournament.

Asked in her post-match media conference if her decision to have a joint-interview was instinctive, Osaka replied;

It was kind of instinctive because when I shook her hand, I saw that she was kind of tearing up a little. Then it reminded me how young she was.

“For me, at least when I lose, I just come into the locker room and I cry, then I do press, like, here. I love you guys, but it’s not the greatest.

“Then I was thinking normal people don’t actually watch the press conferences unless they’re, like, fan fans.

“The people that are out there, they’re probably going to just stay and watch the next person who’s playing, then they go home, and they wouldn’t know immediately what’s on her mind.

“I was just thinking it would be nice for her to address the people that came and watched her play. They were cheering for her. Yeah, I mean, for me, it was just something that was, I don’t know, instinctive I guess.

“For me, I just thought about what I wanted her to feel leaving the court. I wanted her to have her head high, not walk off the court sad. I want her to be aware that she’s accomplished so much and she’s still so young.

“I know that you guys are kind of coming at her with love, too. But I feel like the amount of media on her right now is kind of insane for her age. I just want her to, like, take care of herself.”

Osaka said she was the most focused she had been since her victory at the Australian Open, and her performance reflected that.

She started the match by racing into a 3-0 lead and, after surviving a Gauff revival, never let up in dishing out a bagel in the second set.

Quizzed as to how far she is from being at a level where she can win the slam again, Osaka replied: “The thing with me, though, is I get better as the tournament goes on.

“It’s not even a skill sort of thing, it’s just I trust myself more.”

Osaka will look to make further strides when she faces Belinda Bencic in the last 16.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie