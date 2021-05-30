BE PART OF THE TEAM

'Work in progress' Osaka lets racket do talking at French Open

The world number two won her opening match in straight sets.

By AFP Sunday 30 May 2021, 12:47 PM
Osaka gave a quick TV interview on court after her win.
Image: Christophe Ena
WORLD NUMBER TWO Naomi Osaka let her racket do the talking at the French Open when she reached the second round with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) victory over Romania’s Patricia Maria Tig.

The 23-year-old Japanese star, a four-time Grand Slam title winner, has refused to carry out media obligations at the tournament, claiming news conferences are detrimental to her mental health.

However, she did agree to a quick on-court television interview after Sunday’s win.

“For me, playing on clay is a work in progress,” said the reigning US and Australian Open champion on a sun-kissed Court Philippe Chatrier.

“Hopefully the more I play, the better I will become. It’s a beautiful court. I’ve only played two matches here, one before the roof and one now so hopefully I’ll keep it going.”

Osaka, who has never got past the third round in Paris, fired 39 winners but committed 35 unforced errors against her 63rd-ranked opponent.

Next up for the second seed is another Romanian player, Ana Bogdan.

© – AFP, 2021

