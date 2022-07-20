Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 20 July 2022
Advertisement

Coach Fissette announces split from Osaka after two Grand Slam wins

Fissette previously worked with a host of other Grand Slam title winners such as Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, Simon Halep and Angelique Kerber.

By AFP Wednesday 20 Jul 2022, 9:40 PM
1 hour ago 841 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5822388
Wim Fissette and Naomi Osaka.
Image: Patrick Hamilton
Wim Fissette and Naomi Osaka.
Wim Fissette and Naomi Osaka.
Image: Patrick Hamilton

BELGIAN TENNIS COACH Wim Fissette said on Wednesday that he and Japan’s four-time Grand Slam title winner Naomi Osaka have parted company.

The two teamed-up at the end of 2019 and together won the 2020 US Open and Australian Open in 2021.

“It has been a privilege to coach Naomi since 2019 and see her grow into the champion she has become,” the 40-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“She has inspired a whole new generation to fall in love with the game & to speak up for what they believe in and it’s been incredible to play a part in that journey.

“Thank you @naomiosaka I wish you all the best and looking forward to my next chapter.”

Osaka is yet to comment on their parting of ways.

Since winning her fourth major in Melbourne last year, Osaka, the world’s biggest earning female sports star, had endured a rollercoaster career.

She withdrew from the 2021 French Open after refusing to take part in mandatory media commitments and revealed she had been battling long-term depression.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

The former world number one has slipped to 84 in the rankings and hasn’t played since a first round exit at the French Open in May.

She is scheduled to return to the tour at San Jose next month.

Fissette previously worked with a host of other Grand Slam title winners such as Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, Simon Halep and Angelique Kerber.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie