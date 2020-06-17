This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Napoli beat Juventus on penalties to claim Italian Cup glory

A maiden coaching trophy for Gennaro Gattuso.

By AFP Wednesday 17 Jun 2020, 10:48 PM
1 hour ago 1,742 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5126153
Napoli players celebrate after their victory
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Napoli players celebrate after their victory
Napoli players celebrate after their victory
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

NAPOLI BEAT JUVENTUS 4-2 on penalties to lift the Italian Cup for the sixth time after the score was 0-0 after 90 minutes in an empty Stadio Olimpco in Rome.

Paulo Dybala and Danilo both missed their spot-kicks for record 13-times Italian Cup champions Juventus with Arkadiusz Milik slotting in the winner for Napoli past veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon.

It is the first trophy for the southerners since 2014, and also a maiden coaching trophy for Gennaro Gattuso who replaced Carlo Ancelotti in December.

Organisers had scrapped extra-time to minimise injuries to players as football resumes in Italy after a three-month coronavirus shutdown.

Maurizio Sarri’s side, who also lost the Italian SuperCup final last December to Lazio, now turn their focus to Serie A, which resumes this weekend with the eight-time reigning champions just one point ahead of second-placed Lazio.

Napoli are sixth in the league table as they target a return to the Champions League.

© – AFP 2020 

