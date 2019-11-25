Napoli dealt injury blow ahead of Liverpool clash

LORENZO INSIGNE WILL miss Napoli’s Champions League trip to Liverpool on Wednesday due to an elbow injury.
The 28-year-old suffered the problem during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with AC Milan and was replaced after 65 minutes.
Insigne has four goals and five assists in all competitions this season but has not been included in Napoli’s 20-man squad for the match at Anfield.
Fabian Ruiz and Faouzi Ghoulam have been selected, however, despite training separately from their team-mates on Monday.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side beat Liverpool 2-0 in the opening round of fixtures and can make certain of a place in the last 16 of the Champions League with victory over the Premier League leaders on Wednesday.
