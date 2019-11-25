This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Napoli dealt injury blow ahead of Liverpool clash

The winner of Wednesday's Anfield clash will qualify for the last-16 with a game to spare.

By The42 Team Monday 25 Nov 2019, 5:17 PM
1 hour ago 2,509 Views 3 Comments
LORENZO INSIGNE WILL miss Napoli’s Champions League trip to Liverpool on Wednesday due to an elbow injury.

The 28-year-old suffered the problem during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with AC Milan and was replaced after 65 minutes.

Insigne has four goals and five assists in all competitions this season but has not been included in Napoli’s 20-man squad for the match at Anfield.

Fabian Ruiz and Faouzi Ghoulam have been selected, however, despite training separately from their team-mates on Monday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side beat Liverpool 2-0 in the opening round of fixtures and can make certain of a place in the last 16 of the Champions League with victory over the Premier League leaders on Wednesday.

