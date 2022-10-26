Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 26 October 2022
Advertisement

Simeone double fires red-hot Napoli past Rangers

Giovanni Simeone has scored four goals in four Champions League matches.

1 hour ago 1,592 Views 1 Comment
Napoli's Giovanni Simeone celebrates after scoring his first goal.
Napoli's Giovanni Simeone celebrates after scoring his first goal.
Image: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse

GIOVANNI SIMEONE MADE sure that Napoli maintained top spot in Champions League Group A on Wednesday with a double in his team’s comfortable 3-0 win over Rangers.

Luciano Spalletti’s side extended their all-competitions winning streak to club-record 12 matches thanks to Simeone’s classily taken finishes in five first half minutes and a late Leo Ostigard header.

Napoli, who were already in the last 16, stay three points ahead of Liverpool and will win the group as long as they avoid a heavy loss at Anfield next week.

Rangers are stuck on no points after their fifth straight defeat in the competition and can only make it into the Europa League if they manage the unlikely feat of beating Ajax by five goals in Glasgow.

Simeone is one of just two Argentines to have scored four goals in his first four Champions League matches, the other being his father Diego.

He opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a classy low finish from tricky angle after collecting Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s long ball over the top.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

And the 27-year-old struck again five minutes later with his sixth goal of the season, this time powerfully heading home Mario Rui’s pinpoint cross.

Ostigard made sure the scoreline reflected the one-side nature of the match with a header of his own, this time scoring from a corner when completely unmarked on his Champions League debut.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie